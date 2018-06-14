Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)
Today in 5 Lines
A new lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general alleges that the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its board of directors, including the president and his three eldest children, engaged in a years-long pattern of illegal behavior. Trump responded to the suit on Twitter, saying he wouldn’t settle the case.
A highly-anticipated report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found no political bias in the Hillary Clinton email probe, but concluded that former FBI Director James Comey and other agency employees violated Justice Department rules and protocols in their handling of the investigation.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said he opposed separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, but blamed a court ruling, not the administration, for the separations.
A video released by North Korea’s state media shows Trump saluting a North Korean general, a stunning display of respect by an American president to an officer of a hostile regime.
A year after a gunman opened fire on a GOP congressional baseball practice and shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the Republican team—including Scalise—will face the Democrats in the annual charity game at 7 p.m. ET.
Today on The Atlantic
The ‘Backbone’ of the Democratic Party?: Black women candidates are winning their primaries in heavily Republican districts, but some say they still haven’t received support from party leadership. (Elaine Godfrey)
Trump Is Killing Cold War Conservatism: And replacing it with the 1920s “America First” policies of conservative presidents like Herbert Hoover and Calvin Coolidge. (Peter Beinart)
No Easy Solution: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to get rid of standardized testing to diversify the city’s specialized high schools—but will that actually solve the problem? (Syed Ali and Margaret M. Chin)
Ivana Trump Would Like to Sell You Some Cookies: At an event to promote her new diet plan, Ivana Trump rolled out a red carpet, served champagne, and tried to avoid talking about her ex-husband. (Elaina Plott)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Did Comey Cost Clinton the Election?: The evidence from the polls is inconclusive, which is why we may never know. (Nate Cohn, The New York Times)
How to Respond to a Shooting: With mass shootings on the rise in the United States, some members of Congress are providing bystander trainings to staffers. (Lissandra Villa, BuzzFeed)
The Votes Are In: London Breed is San Francisco’s first woman of color to be elected mayor. But she stands out among her counterparts in America’s other largest cities, too: They’re all men. (Heather Knight, San Francisco Chronicle)
Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be: Trump sent up to 4,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in April to bolster security, but most of those troops are reportedly doing “busywork” like clearing vegetation, shoveling manure, and making repairs. (Bryan Bender, Politico)
Visualized
Inside the Biggest Youth Immigrant Housing Center: A former Walmart store near the U.S.-Mexico border now houses nearly 1,500 immigrant children. Life inside was a mystery to the public, until now. (Michael E. Miller, Emma Brown, and Aaron C. Davis, The Washington Post)