What We’re Reading

Did Comey Cost Clinton the Election?: The evidence from the polls is inconclusive, which is why we may never know . (Nate Cohn, The New York Times)

How to Respond to a Shooting: With mass shootings on the rise in the United States, some members of Congress are providing bystander trainings to staffers . (Lissandra Villa, BuzzFeed)

The Votes Are In: London Breed is San Francisco’s first woman of color to be elected mayor . But she stands out among her counterparts in America’s other largest cities, too: They’re all men. (Heather Knight, San Francisco Chronicle)

Not All It’s Cracked Up to Be: Trump sent up to 4,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in April to bolster security, but most of those troops are reportedly doing “busywork” like clearing vegetation, shoveling manure, and making repairs. (Bryan Bender, Politico)

Visualized