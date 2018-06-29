Today in 5 Lines
-
Authorities identified the five people killed in Thursday’s attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
-
President Trump addressed the shooting during an event at the White House, saying, “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”
-
In his first public appearance in months, former President Obama urged Democrats to not grow complacent. “If what you are doing requires no sacrifice at all, then you can do more,” he said.
-
Lawmakers have expressed concern about the Trump administration’s request for the Pentagon to help house and prosecute immigrants detained at the southern border. “We shouldn’t be militarizing border enforcement,” said California Representative Ro Khanna.
-
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend rallies across the country on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.
Today on The Atlantic
-
‘When a Local Tragedy Becomes National News’: Residents in Annapolis, Maryland, are still grappling with the tragedy that struck their community Thursday afternoon, when a gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom. Emma Green reports from the scene.
-
ID-ing a Suspect: The alleged perpetrator of Thursday’s deadly shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, was identified using facial recognition. Here’s how it works. (Ian Bogost)
-
‘Let’s Call Ourselves the Super Elite’: President Trump’s remarks at a rally this week illuminated how his particular brand of populism works, writes David A. Graham.
-
A Surge in Refugees: The Trump administration’s actions against asylum-seekers from Central America has made the United States a global outlier. But it’s not the only country struggling with how to deal with an uptick in asylum-seekers. (Uri Friedman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Warning: Capital Gazette staff were reportedly advised years ago to call the police if they saw the suspect in Thursday’s shooting. (Jon Kamp and Cameron McWhirter, The Wall Street Journal)
What A New Justice Could Mean: Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement will almost certainly make the Supreme Court more originalist. Here’s what to expect. (David French, National Review)
It’s Fighting Time: Talking about Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy will get Democrats nowhere in the fight over Justice Anthony Kennedy’s successor, argues David Faris. “The base is desperate for hardball. Give it to them.” (The Week)
‘We Laugh Loud; That’s Who We Are’: There’s been a drastic increase in quality-of-life complaints in two New York City neighborhoods—just as those neighborhoods are becoming more gentrified. “We have a lot of new people moving here who come with new rules,” said one resident. (Lam Thuy Vo, BuzzFeed News)
Visualized
What Happens If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned?: Here are the states with laws that would automatically ban—or explicitly protect—abortion rights. (Joe Fox, Ann Gerhart, and Aaron Steckelberg, The Washington Post)