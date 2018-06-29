Snapshot

Warning: Capital Gazette staff were reportedly advised years ago to call the police if they saw the suspect in Thursday’s shooting. (Jon Kamp and Cameron McWhirter, The Wall Street Journal)

What A New Justice Could Mean: Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement will almost certainly make the Supreme Court more originalist. Here’s what to expect. (David French, National Review)

It’s Fighting Time: Talking about Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy will get Democrats nowhere in the fight over Justice Anthony Kennedy’s successor, argues David Faris. “The base is desperate for hardball. Give it to them.” (The Week)

‘We Laugh Loud; That’s Who We Are’: There’s been a drastic increase in quality-of-life complaints in two New York City neighborhoods—just as those neighborhoods are becoming more gentrified. “We have a lot of new people moving here who come with new rules,” said one resident. (Lam Thuy Vo, BuzzFeed News)

