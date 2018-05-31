Tariffs and interventionist trade policy have had their place in the building of the American economy. You can look it up! But to say that they have paid off in particular times and places is different from saying that they’re generally a good idea. Like other inherently damaging steps, from invasive surgery to blowing up decrepit buildings, they are justified only when the alternative is worse. Tariffs are good or bad, useful or pointless, depending on the balance of disruption they cause versus benefits they bring. By that standard, Donald Trump’s new steel and aluminum tariffs against Mexico, Canada, and the European Union are both pointless and bad. What’s the modern case for tariffs? For the moment let’s not bog down in the “infant industry” argument—the idea that certain businesses or technologies can grow into robust commercial successes, if only they are given help in surviving their early vulnerable years. (The main objection to such policies is that governments have a bad record of predicting which industries will grow into successes—the so-called “picking winners” problem. The main counter-argument is that in fact the U.S. government has quite a good record of picking, investing in, and promoting general technology-categories. These range from biotech, fostered by NIH research and other public support; to the agricultural innovations that state and federal authorities have invested in since the 1800s; to aviation and aerospace; to the modern info-tech, internet, and GPS industry as a whole, crucially spurred by Pentagon contracts and research.) Because no sane person would claim that either steel or aluminum is a vulnerable infant industry, this reasoning can’t be part of the new Trump tariffs.

The more frequent case for tariffs is as a tool for getting attention and changing behavior. Country X is doing something you don’t like: Either they’re making it too hard for your own companies to sell to Country X’s customers, or they’re making it too easy for their own companies to undercut yours in competition around the world. You apply a tariff to offset what you consider an unfair advantage. And these days, you also get ready to convince an adjudicator at the World Trade Organization that you’ve got a legitimate grievance, since Country X is sure to complain about your tariff to the WTO. Your real goal is not to keep the tariff but instead to change the other country’s behavior—to make its subsidies or unfair practices painful enough that eventually they drop them, and you can get rid of your tariffs as well. Tariffs in this sense are like other resorts-to-force: a means toward altering behavior, never an end in themselves. The best tariffs are the ones you can drop most quickly, because they’ve done the job of changing the other side’s mind. (If you want more back story on how this logic applied during the 1980s and early 1990s, when Japan’s export-driven mercantilism was in its most powerful phase, please refer to this item from last month. Or this one from back in that era, which gave illustrations of strategic uses of tariffs to cope with the “Asian developmental model.” Or this book , from 1989, which argued that the right U.S. response to Japanese mercantilism was not become more like Japan but instead to be “More Like Us,” which was the book’s title—more open, more diverse, more adaptable, and more resolute about combatting class, racial, and ethnic barriers.)

For a tariff to do any good, let alone for it to seem justified, it must have two elements: a reason for starting, and a reason for ending. The reason for starting, the cause for applying the tariff in the first place, is whatever the other country has done that you find objectionable. The reason for ending is that the other country has halted or changed that practice. The whole object in applying the tariff is to get back to the position where you can remove it, because the other country has stopped doing what you considered wrong. By these standards, how do the new steel and aluminum tariffs measure up? Based on all the evidence now available, they fail on both counts. Badly. The countries being punished—Canada, Mexico, those of the European Union, and others—aren’t doing anything about steel or aluminum that the United States could plausibly call wrong or unfair. They sella lot of steel to the U.S.. Canada is the largest supplier of imported steel to the U.S. (It’s also by far the biggest customer of U.S.-made steel; both patterns are because so many industries in the U.S. and Canada are so tightly integrated, with so many components and sub-assemblies moving back and forth across the border.) But that’s no more a proof of “unfair” practices than the fact that the U.S. sells a lot of soybeans to Japan, or a lot of Boeing airliners to China. I’m quick to disclaim any status as an authority on the metals industry. But from following the trade news over the decades, I’m not aware of serious =arguments that the European, Canadian, or Mexican industries have been predatory in their dealings with the U.S. The clinching evidence here comes from the administration’s own statement yesterday announcing the tariffs. It justifies this move not on economic or trading grounds but for “national security” reasons. It’s worth noting that the exercise of a national-security provision is being applied not to, for instance, Russia but instead to countries that include America’s two immediate neighbors, its other most important diplomatic and strategic allies, and its most closely integrated economic and trading partners.