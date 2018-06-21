Social media is awash with images of undocumented migrants held in cages, sounds of children crying for their parents, and viral videos of a callous administration response. On Wednesday, President Trump caved to immense political pressure and signed an executive order meant to end family separation at the border. But what effect will it actually have?



Video producer Jeremy Raff has been in McAllen, Texas, attending “mass trials” of immigrants—many of whom have been separated from their children with no certainty on when, or if, they will be reunited. Raff shares what's happening along the border, then staff writer Priscilla Alvarez joins to discuss what the news in Washington means for separated families.



Links



- "Purgatory at the Border" (Jeremy Raff, June 19, 2018)

- "'So What? Maybe It Is a Concentration Camp'" (Jeremy Raff, February 23, 2018)

- "Extinguishing the Beacon of America" (Alex Wagner, June 15, 2018)

- "Trump Says He Will End the Family Separations He Imposed" (David A. Graham, June 20, 2018)