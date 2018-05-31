A new generation of political activists have grown up more interested in provoking outrage from their fellow citizens than in winning them over. Among the most influential exemplars of the genre is Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to President Trump. What happens when the trolls run politics? What happens when they run the White House?
Radio Atlantic: A White House Troll ‘Owning the Libs’
McKay Coppins and Rosie Gray join Matt and Alex to ask: what happens when right-wing trolls grow up to run the world?
