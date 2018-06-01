At the height of his powers as a political consultant, Paul Manafort was known for his cool. In fact, the value of his counsel increased at moments of crisis. While others panicked, Manafort rarely evinced a hint of frazzle. He could still think strategically, detach himself from emotion, and issue clear-headed guidance. But he could afford to keep his head at such moments, because the problems he was called to solve belonged to others. Robert Mueller’s allegation that Manafort attempted to tamper with a witness permits us to peer inside Manafort’s mind, as it has functioned in a very different set of circumstances. When it comes to Manafort’s own deep problems, his moment of legal peril, he seems unable to muster strategic thinking. He has shown himself capable of profoundly dunderheaded miscalculations. It’s hard to understand how he could have attempted the scheme described by Mueller in the midst of the highest-profile most-scrutinized criminal inquiry of the century. But that alone fails to capture the depths of his blundering.

What Mueller recounted, in a new court document filed Monday night, is how Manafort attempted to contact members of the so-called "Hapsburg Group" earlier this year. Manafort had created the Hapsburg Group back in 2011. They were a group of European politicians he recruited to help beautify the image of his authoritarian client Viktor Yanukovych, the President of Ukraine. It was a perilous moment for Yanukovych. He had brought his country to the brink of joining the European Union. But Yanukovych jeopardized this momentous step by arresting his primary political opponent, Yulia Tymoshenko, in a fit of anti-democratic spite. The Hapsburg Group was sent to lobby against such accusations of malfeasance.

There was no public trace of Manafort's work with the Hapsburg Group—how he funnelled millions of euros to it, how he enlisted it to lobby without filing the required disclosure—at least not until Mueller first described it, in his February 23 indictment of Manafort. Over the days that followed the indictment, Mueller says, Manafort relentlessly reached out to two members of a public relations firm that helped him coordinate the Hapsburg Group—by phone, by email by Telegraph, by WhatsApp. These alleged efforts were the basis for Mueller's accusation that Manafort was tampering with a witness, attempting to coach their testimony, in violation of the terms of his bail. Of course, none of this should come as a surprise to Manafort. Each of Mueller's new filings has further revealed the extent to which he is surveilling Manafort and his closest associates. A week before Manafort apparently attempted to tamper with the witness, Mueller stated plainly that he was watching their encrypted communication channels. And before that, Mueller showed that he was keeping tabs on Manafort's email, when he exposed an op-ed that Manafort ghost-wrote in his own defense, in violation of a judge's gag order.