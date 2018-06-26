The president has begun to attack the due-process rights of immigrants seeking asylum protection at the border. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came,” Trump tweeted Sunday, the day after the Department of Homeland Security designated Port Isabel as “the primary family reunification and removal center for adults.” But the facility is designed as an adult lockup, and doesn’t have the requisite accomodations for kids. So while it has long functioned as a “removal center,” lawyers and visiting lawmakers said the facility is not a suitable place to reunify families behind bars.

“They’re not running a reunification process here,” Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters on Sunday outside Port Isabel after speaking with nine detainees. “In every case, they were lied to. In every case, save one, they have not spoken with their children. And in every case, they do not know where their children are.”

The prevailing confusion is why a team of pro bono attorneys is mounting a kind of DIY reunification effort. The first wave of legal volunteers began visiting the jail last Wednesday, writing detainees’ names and their children’s names on yellow legal pads, then attempting to locate the kids and funnel the information back to the parents. It’s not high-tech: On Friday, one of the attorneys started an Excel spreadsheet in the backseat of a rented SUV while driving out to remote Port Isabel.

Because family separation is so difficult to bear, some detainees have already reported taking voluntary deportations on the promise they’ll be reunited with their children more quickly—meaning they’re forfeiting their right to due process even if they have a viable claim to asylum. Local immigration attorneys Jodi Goodwin and Sarah Vidal had been interviewing detainees for weeks before the volunteers arrived, and at lunch on Wednesday Goodwin seemed relieved to have the backup. “I call you guys the ‘due-process army,’” she said.

Virginia-based immigration attorney Eileen Blessinger spoke with Cristian. He gave her his information, then asked her to deliver a letter to his son. In small handwriting, he tried to strike an upbeat tone. “I want you to play a lot while we can’t see each other,” he wrote. “Don’t think that I abandoned you,” Cristian went on, “be strong, don’t cry, and behave yourself.”

He addressed his son’s caseworker on the second page. “Please take care of my child, I beg you,” he wrote, “you have no idea how hard this is.”

Beyond the walls of the detention center, protests this weekend escalated. In McAllen, demonstrators gathered at the Border Patrol station that immigrants call the perrera, or “dog pound,” because of the tall chain-link fences that subdivide the warehouse into cells. A crowd of about 100 people urged agents there to “liberate” the children, chanting, “El pueblo, luchando, a los niños liberando.” In the withering heat, a woman wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab took cover in the shade of a palm tree. A man with a leather Lone Star yarmulke waved an American flag.

Then, demonstrators noticed a bus full of children departing the station and the crowd rushed the street. Some sat down in front of the bus, screaming “free the babies,” while others reached for the tinted windows as if they could touch hands with the children within. I spotted a boy inside, maybe 5 years old, waving to me from behind bars. With the bus blocked, McAllen police, in military fatigues with semi-automatic rifles, joined Border Patrol to disperse the crowd. The standoff ended when the driver reversed, turned around, and receded into the distance.