NEW YORK CITY—“‘Which kinds of herbs do you use?’” the man said, apparently a question that means something. “Everyone wants to know!”

We are not here for the herbs.

We are here for Ivana Trump—and exclusively Ivana Trump. An amalgam of reporters, photographers, disgruntled cameramen, women with lips like small plush toys who would just love another glass of the white, thanks!, and others had gathered in the Plaza Hotel’s Oak Room on Wednesday night to see the president’s first ex-wife. She was there to promote a weight-loss plan, Italiano Diet, with its visionary, the herbs-hyping man, Gianluca Mech, a slight Italian businessman in a polka-dot tie. They stood side by side at a plexiglass lectern, flanked by American and Italian flags, to explain to the attentive crowd how to “eat pasta, cookies and lose weight!”

We had to pretend to care about this for the chance to elicit some new insight into the president of the United States, and thus the future of the free world. Such is American politics in 2018: reporters tailing a president’s former partner for the slightest bit of news—and her, in turn, reveling in the attention for the chance to sell her wares. The reporters know she isn’t likely to reveal the secrets they crave, and the reporters likely won’t give her goods the coverage she wants. But it’s a relationship that, no matter how unfulfilling, neither party seems willing to end.

“I’m really not going to go into politics,” Trump clarified repeatedly throughout the event in her thick Czech accent. The evening’s emcee also reiterated that the questions have to stay on the topic, everybody.

The Plaza was an appropriate location for the weight-loss plan’s unveiling. It was once Trump’s playground, after all—in the late 1980s and early ’90s, after her then-husband bought the famed hotel, she designed floral arrangements and imported chandeliers from Italy to fill its rooms. “A number of staff I was speaking to were raving about her and so excited she was coming back,” the emcee gushed to the audience about the choice in venue.