“I thought about that myself,” said the scholar Douglas Brinkley, a few days ago, when I reached him by phone. I’d put to him a thought that the border crisis seems poised to leave a mark out of a long line of stains that haven’t quite set, just as George W. Bush’s inability to feel the toll of Hurricane Katrina destabilized an administration that spent much of its time up until then ending or arguing for the end of many individual lives.

As a historian at Rice University, Brinkley focuses on the legacies of U.S. presidents. His analysis of Bush forwarded the Katrina theory—that Bush’s handling of the natural disaster revealed his ineptitude to the American people in a visceral way the unprovoked wiping of Iraq didn’t, a theory borne out by a dip in poll numbers. “Just as Katrina was more than a hurricane, its impact was more than physical destruction. It eroded citizens’ trust in their government. It exacerbated divisions in our society and politics. And it cast a cloud over my second term,” Bush himself would later write in his memoir, Decision Points. Maybe more lasting than the statistical losses was the intangible one—of his “decider” image—a mythos created the moment he started talking on screen after 9/11, that arguably buoyed him even as the ill-advised war unfurled.

Katrina’s timeline could script a split-screen parody: on one side, a disaster movie sequence: mounting panic as the city’s levees fill and then collapse, killing hundreds, stranding more, predictions for this fallout sent to no end to the president; on the other, scenes of Bush at play: golfing, checking into his vacation home, congratulating Brownie, being Bush. It wasn’t Bush that changed, to remix a breakup line, but the country he was meant to care for that did, its iconic Gulf state flooding as he failed to register and made clear his flaws.

“It’s all about imagery,” as Brinkley put it to me, and the images of the last few days from the border are hard to ignore. They lodge in the mind, bait the imagination, just as the flooding of an iconic American city does. Or, to quote Kellyanne Conway (one assumes she wasn’t intending to sound focused only on optics): “Nobody likes seeing babies ripped from their mothers’ arms.” Or, to quote the president himself: “The images are bad for us,” Trump said to a group of Republicans. Such images dominate every feed I scroll, one more often than the rest: a 3-year-old girl wailing into the night as border agents pin her mother against a car, taken from the view of a child’s, only her mother’s legs visible. The award-winning photographer who took the picture has since given interviews articulating what made the shot harder to move on from than any he’s taken in a long career at the border: knowledge and emotion. John Moore knew more than his subjects—as do we—knew then that they would be separated, based on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s “zero tolerance” policy, word of which couldn’t be expected to have reached families making the long crossings over the border, such as the girl and her mom from Honduras. Then, as a person—once a child, now a parent—the photographer could not help but feel.