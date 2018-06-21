The bureaucratic and political chaos of this moment stems from a federal policy, announced last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to criminally prosecute anyone who crosses the border illegally. Prior administrations have been more selective in pursuing legal action against these individuals—in large part because of the implications for the many people who bring children with them. (Children cannot be kept in federal jail with their parents.) The Obama administration fielded its share of criticism for using family detention centers.

Though there is little clarity around the reunification process, federal officials have clear guidance for taking children away from their parents: When an adult is arrested, the child or children accompanying them are turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is within HHS, is required to place kids with a sponsor in the United States. “Our order of preference would be parents, close family friends, and friends of the family as a third category,” Wagner said. “When kids leave our care, they have received a notice to appear from the immigration court and the parents and sponsors to whom we released them are obligated to ensure that the kids appear for their court date.” The agency uses biographical information provided during the apprehension process to attempt to locate relatives in the United States, and then evaluates the sponsor’s relationship to the child, in addition to conducting background checks. If an eligible sponsor can’t be identified, the child is put in foster care.

Over time, after proceeding through the immigration court system, some children are deported.

Officials have provided an informational flier to some parents who are jailed. The document includes directions, in English and Spanish, for eventually locating their children. The flier lists a hotline number and asks that parents provide a full name, date of birth, country of origin, and if available, a registration number assigned to undocumented immigrants. But some parents have reported difficulty getting through to a person on the hotline.

“I’ve heard that [there are] long wait times, no responses,” said Jennifer De Haro, a managing attorney for RAICES, one of the largest nonprofit legal-service providers in Texas. “Also if you’re out of the country, I’ve heard people aren’t sure how to access the phone number.” Some advocates have referred to federal documents used in a parent’s immigration case to try to pin down where a child’s been located.

In the meantime, children are kept in government facilities or short-term foster care. Photos released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show children kept in chain-link pens, lying on mats on the floor. As these shelters reach capacity, it’s not clear where minors will be placed. Wagner said on Tuesday that the department maintains a network of 100 shelters in 17 states, but added that they don’t intend to move children who’ve been separated from their parents to other parts of the country. Recently, the administration opened a “tent city” along the Texas border with 450 beds to house the overflow of immigrant children. (CBP also used tents during Obama’s presidency.) Wagner said these “soft-sided” shelters will only be used to house teenagers.