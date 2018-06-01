Instead of meeting Eagles players, the president praised his economy, mouthed some of “God Bless America,” and promoted standing for the National Anthem.

On the day that the Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl, a long-held tradition, President Donald Trump held a “Celebration of America” on the South Lawn. Instead of meeting Eagles players, the president praised his economy, mouthed some of “God Bless America,” and promoted standing for the National Anthem. Standing under a hot sun over the South Lawn and in front of the Marine Band and the Army Chorus, Trump delivered an ode to standing for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The reason for this event was that the White House had canceled the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles’ visit, saying in a statement attributed to Trump on Monday that “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” The White House later added that the Eagles tried to reschedule the event to when Trump will be overseas; he is scheduled to meet Kim Jong Un in Singapore next week. During the press briefing on Tuesday, held just before the South Lawn event, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the Eagles’ decision a “political stunt.”

Trump has been harping on the issue of NFL players taking a knee in protest during the anthem consistently since it first became widespread in the league last fall. The movement was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and led by other black players; after Trump attacked the players during a rally in Alabama, more players joined in. It’s the type of culture war issue he naturally warms to, an us-vs-them dividing line that helps him commune with his core supporters by propping up a cultural bogeyman to rail against. And he has gotten results; the NFL announced last month that it would now require players who were on the field during the anthem to stand while it is being played. The Eagles did not kneel during the National Anthem this past season. But this event revolved around kneeling anyway. It revolved around patriotism for patriotism’s sake. “I want to take this opportunity to explain why young Americans stand for our National Anthem. Maybe it's about time that we understood,” Trump said, citing honoring the military and fallen veterans and loving fellow Americans and the Constitution. He also took the opportunity to plug his administration’s economic performance. “Our country has never done better than it's doing right now,” he said. “Never. Record numbers at every outpost. You take a look at what's going on: Lowest unemployment numbers we've had.”

“Lowest African American unemployment in the history of our country,” Trump continued. “Lowest Hispanic numbers in the history of our country. Lowest numbers for women in 21 years.” The band then played “God Bless America” and invited the crowd to sing along. Trump stood and appeared to sing some of the words, but not the whole time. Video shows him standing with his mouth closed during the “through the night with the light from above” part. The president walked past reporters without taking questions about whether he would meet with the football players, the initial reason for this event being held in the first place, back when it was supposed to be the standard Super Bowl winners visiting the White House affair. Vice President Mike Pence also left without taking questions. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke did stop for a moment, to say “I love the Eagles.” “Standing for our flag is important,” Zinke said. “I have fought for flags—flags mean a lot to me.” A crowd was assembled on the South Lawn. The White House had billed 1,000 Eagles fans in its statement, but it’s unclear how many staff were in attendance as well. One man I tried to speak with said he was an Eagles fan, but couldn’t talk because he worked there. A reporter for NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate tweeted that he had asked six people who the Eagles quarterback was during the Super Bowl, and they didn’t know. White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said that the list of invitees had remained the same since before the event had been changed into a non-Eagles event.