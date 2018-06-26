Ahead of a vote on immigration reform this week, House Republican leaders are planning to file a narrow bill on Tuesday addressing the separation of immigrant families along the border.

According to a senior White House official and two House Republican sources with direct knowledge of the matter, leadership is planning to file a standalone measure addressing the family-separation crisis this evening. It’s a sign that leadership anticipates its so-called “compromise” immigration legislation—which also tackles family separations—will fail. As recently as Tuesday morning, top Republicans maintained the line that they wouldn’t formally move ahead with a standalone bill until the fate of comprehensive reform was determined.

None of the sources would elaborate upon precisely what the bill will look like. A House Republican member familiar with the plan said the legislation will likely be a simple fix overturning a decree that prohibits undocumented children from being detained for longer than 20 days. Doing so would allow officials to detain families together indefinitely.

One of the sources cautioned, however, that this timeline is subject to change, given ongoing negotiations.

Asked whether the bill will be filed Tuesday night, AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan, said, “I would refer to the speaker’s comments on timing and don’t have anything to add at this time.”