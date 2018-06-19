This is something conservatives once deeply understood: Children need their parents, and their absence is damaging. It’s why stay-at-home motherhood is common among religious conservatives and is deeply honored, and one of the many reasons why homeschooling is viewed as a sacrifice in favor of a child’s emotional well-being, in addition to their academic and spiritual development. It’s why conservative think tanks, religious groups, and organizations devote vast amounts of resources to defending the importance of fathers in the lives of their children.

Outside of the Trump administration, many conservatives see the family-separation policy in precisely these terms. The writer Meg Conley pointed to the story of a Honduran woman who fled her country after her home was tear gassed. She was separated from her 18-month-old son for more than two months, the child in foster care, and the mother in a detainment center. “Have you ever lost your child for just a moment?” Conley, herself a mother of three, asked.

Around the corner in a grocery store? Or in a little crowd of people in a big place? You know that panicked feeling? The one that thickens your throat and pulses in your fingertips? The one you’re feeling as you call out your child’s name over and over again. Louder and louder until finally their head bobs up near the oranges, or their hand grabs yours from behind? Imagine that feeling. For months. In a place you cannot leave, where you cannot easily access a phone and you do not speak the language.

The cruelty of this policy pushed former First Lady Laura Bush to speak out. In The Washington Post, she wrote :

Recently, Colleen Kraft, who heads the American Academy of Pediatrics, visited a shelter run by the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement. She reported that while there were beds, toys, crayons, a playground and diaper changes, the people working at the shelter had been instructed not to pick up or touch the children to comfort them. Imagine not being able to pick up a child who is not yet out of diapers.

A handful of elected Republicans have done the same. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement calling the practice “wicked,” and Senator Ted Cruz introduced legislation that would keep families together until expedited hearings are held to decide if they are to be either deported or granted asylum as a family unit.

But their statements only make it more disheartening and infuriating to see so many Republican politicians and commentators belonging to the supposed party of family values, keeping silent about the policy or even defending it. A new CBS poll showed two-thirds of those surveyed disapproved of the child-separation policy, a result driven largely by opposition from Democrats, independents, and younger and more moderate Republicans. Among members of the GOP, opinions split more evenly, with 39 percent disapproving of the policy, while 36 percent approve.