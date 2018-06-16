Some of these critiques are more valid than others, but regardless, nearly all of them apply to Trump this week. At the G7, he deepened a rift with top U.S. allies by refusing to budge on tariffs he’s levied on them. As he left the summit, he opted not to sign a joint communique because he was offended that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would stand up for his country. Trump then flew to Singapore, where he held a one-on-one summit with Kim with no serious preconditions, and beamed as they shook hands. To see how Republicans’ tack has shifted, look no further than this old tweet from Trump’s current director of strategic communications, Mercedes Schlapp, mocking the idea that Obama might shake hands with Kim:

#Cuba #obama shakes hand with dictator Raul Castro. next shakes hands with NK dictator Kim Un Jung? — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) March 21, 2016

Trump also saluted a North Korean officer and has repeatedly shrugged at North Korea’s long record of human-rights abuses.

There are valid reasons for meeting with Kim this way, despite the propaganda boost that Kim receives from it, as my colleague Peter Beinart has written. Yet in the course of the summit, Trump made a major concession—pulling back on joint military exercises with South Korea—while receiving almost nothing in return, beyond a vague promise from Kim to denuclearize, coming with no timetable and no process for verification. When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pressed on these matters, he called the questions “insulting and ridiculous and frankly ludicrous.”

Trump’s decisions, from tariffs to U.S. allies to North Korea, are not only a wholesale reversal of GOP foreign policy since the Eisenhower era, but they also align closely with the prevailing Republican critique of Obama. The anti-Trump conservative pundit Erick Erickson wrote this week:

The whole design of this is offensive. The President pees in the punch bowl of the G7, insists the Russians come back into the organization, then flies off to Singapore to make kissy face with a man who routinely murders his own people. Had Barack Obama done that, Republicans would be demanding his impeachment.

Erickson is right. For the most part, however, Republicans have remained circumspect about Trump, praising the summit as a contribution to world peace, averting their eyes from Trump’s kowtowing to Kim, and muting their criticism of the G7 blowup and the protectionism that caused it. One rare exception is Bob Corker of Tennessee, the retiring U.S. senator who veers between harsh critiques and high praise of Trump. At the moment, he’s in a critique cycle, and suggested an amendment that would allow Congress to override Trump’s tariffs. In doing so, he earned an angry outburst from Senator Lindsey Graham, who also runs hot and cold on Trump.