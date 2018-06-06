The bureau wasted no time launching a counterattack: “The Bureau has not fired anyone,” John Czwartacki, a spokesperson for the bureau, said in statement responding to criticism. “The outspoken members of the Consumer Advisory Board seem more concerned about protecting their taxpayer funded junkets to Washington, DC and being wined and dined by the Bureau than protecting consumers.”

The agency is required by law to meet twice a year with the Consumer Advisory Board to discuss trends in the financial industry, regulations, and the impact of financial products and practices on consumers. But Mulvaney, the agency’s interim director, has canceled meetings between the CFPB and its advisory groups several times during his short tenure. The move to eliminate the CAB comes after several board members expressed concern about the the acting director’s distance. Board members implored him to keep this week’s scheduled meeting on the books. (It, too, was canceled.)

Bureau officials say that the current board’s term will officially end directly before the next board meets for the first time—meaning, their tenure as advisors to the CFPB is abruptly over. The agency has said it will stand by the commitment to meet with its various advisory boards in the future, and will put together a new CAB board in the fall, with fewer members who are all limited to a one year term.

That promise is probably of little consolation to the many Democrats who have loudly opposed Mulvaney’s management of the agency, and warned that he would defang the Bureau. Given the interim director’s comments and actions thus far, it seems all but certain that any advisory board assembled by Mulvaney and his inner circle will have more conservative and corporate-friendly leanings, than the current board members appointed prior to the departure of Richard Cordray, an Obama-era appointee.

The swift dissolution of the CAB’s current membership raises many fresh questions. Since he took over, Mulvaney has slowed rulemaking and implementation of some of the Bureau’s most high-profile victories: including regulations on payday lending and rules that would force financial advisors to put customer interest ahead of their financial gain. Mulvaney has articulated a very specific vision for the Bureau: a smaller, leaner, and less active agency that does far less regulation and enforcement than it once did.Those ideals fit in neatly with the Trump administration’s vision of how government agencies should operate, and Mulvaney has proven time and again that he’s happy to abide by those parameters.