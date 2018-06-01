By invoking the specter of a self-pardon, the president and his defenders are implicitly suggesting that only Congress can constrain an executive's lawless behavior.

These moves have led critics to worry that Trump is either telegraphing to friends caught up in the Russia investigation that he will pardon them; laying the groundwork to normalize plainly political pardons, including perhaps his own; or both. The thing about Trump’s pardons for Arpaio and D’Souza in particular—as well as any hypothetical pardon for himself—is that they are at once outrageous and at the same time likely legal. The presidential pardon power is extremely broad and is enumerated in the Constitution. No president has ever tried to pardon himself, so it’s an untested proposition whether courts would allow it, though some legal scholars believe it’s possible. Yet a self-pardon would be, ironically, self-incriminating, indicating that the president at the very least believed he was likely to be charged with a crime, even if he didn’t believe he committed one. Moreover, it would make it much easier for a president to commit crimes with less fear of repercussions. The only recourse would be removal by Congress. For this reason, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has argued that the president would not pardon himself. “The president of the United States pardoning himself would just be unthinkable,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday. “And it would lead to probably an immediate impeachment. You know you get your House, Senate would be under tremendous pressure.” Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and a Trump confidant-turned-occasional critic, said the same.

Nonetheless, the way that Trump and his allies are speaking about a self-pardon, and linking it to impeachment, looks a lot like a trial balloon. Republicans, as well as many Democratic leaders, believe that talk of impeachment will only help Trump and the GOP, so Giuliani may have ulterior motives for injecting it into the conversation. Moreover, speaking publicly about the president pardoning himself helps make it a topic of conversation and therefore potentially more acceptable. Even if it seems unthinkable and impeachment-inducing now, the story of Trump’s political career is repeatedly making the unthinkable not only thinkable, but real. Pardons can grant reprieve from federal criminal law, but they do not apply to impeachment. Not only does the Constitution stipulate this, but impeachment, though it takes the form of a criminal proceeding, is a political rather than legal maneuver. That means that even if Trump blocked himself from future prosecution for a crime, Congress could still vote to impeach and even remove him, reasoning that he had lost the authority to govern. Yet elsewhere in his comments to the press over the weekend, Giuliani undercut the case he is trying to make. (This is not the first time that the former New York mayor has offered a muddled message during his short tenure on the Trump legal team.) In fact, in some instances he actually unwittingly made a case for impeachment.

On ABC, George Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani about a January letter, revealed by The New York Times over the weekend, in which the president’s legal team argued that Trump could not be subpoenaed, nor could he commit obstruction of justice, because of his role as president. The letter discussed the president’s reaction after the Times reported on a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower involving a Russian lawyer. The president, on Air Force One, dictated a misleading statement about what happened during the meeting. The White House has publicly denied that he dictated the statement, but the letter states, “You have received all of the notes, communications and testimony indicating that the President dictated a short but accurate response to the New York Times article on behalf of his son, Donald Trump, Jr.” Giuliani said on ABC that this exemplified the case against Trump speaking to Mueller. “This is the reason you don’t let the president testify,” he said. “If, you know, every—our recollection keeps changing, or we’re not even asked a question and somebody makes an assumption.” This sounds a lot like Giuliani is saying his client can’t reliably stick to the facts. He argued that because the White House lied about the president misleading about the meeting, there was a great danger he’d lie in a deposition. (As I’ve written, however, Trump is surprisingly candid in depositions, of which he has done more than 100.) Stephanopoulos noted that the articles of impeachment for Bill Clinton, as well as those drafted for Nixon, pointed out that the men had lied to the public. This is not a crime, but it is a potentially impeachable political offense, if members of Congress deem it sufficiently serious.