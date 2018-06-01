Twenty years on, Bill Clinton hasn’t figured out how to talk about impeachment and the investigation that nearly ousted him from office.

Somehow, Bill Clinton didn’t see the question coming. The former president, now 20 years removed from the time congressional Republicans tried unsuccessfully to expel him from office, was sitting across from CBS’s Mo Rocca for one of several interviews he and James Patterson are doing to promote their co-authored new thriller, The President Is Missing. The book opens with the fictional president, Jonathan Lincoln Duncan, facing his own impeachment threat, so Rocca saw a natural segue to bring up the ordeal that sidetracked Clinton’s second term. “How do you look back at your own impeachment?” Rocca asked. Clinton seemed taken aback. He paused. His mouth opened but nothing immediately came out. “Well,” Clinton started, “I knew it wouldn’t succeed. “It wasn’t a pleasant experience,” he continued, having apparently found his bearings. “But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so, we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”

Clinton may be glad he survived the partisan battle, but he evinces no joy in revisiting the topic now—however predictable it may be that it keeps coming up. His impeachment is a wound that hasn’t healed: Clinton has long since made amends with many of his former GOP rivals—the Bush family, most notably—but the years-long investigation into the Whitewater land deal that ended as a sex scandal stings as painfully as ever. And all this time later, he still hasn’t figured out a way to talk about it. It is the topic interviewers dare not broach—as raw now as it was 14 years ago, when the former president jabbed his finger at a pestering Peter Jennings and said, “You don’t want to go there.” Related Stories Bill Clinton: A Reckoning

The Punishing Reality of White House Investigations On Monday, it was not the late ABC News anchor but rather Craig Melvin of NBC whose play for presidential reflection—asking whether he had apologized to Monica Lewinsky—caused Clinton to snap. “You typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this. And I bet you don’t even know them,” Clinton told Melvin. “This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me. They were not insensitive of that.” What he and Patterson had hoped would be a simple promotional tour for a somewhat-gimmicky-but-easily-marketable union of ex-president and best-selling author has become something else—a trip down impeachment memory lane. After just a couple of days, a pattern is starting to develop: The interviewer will let Clinton and Patterson spend the first few minutes talking up the book, explaining their unusual partnership, dropping just enough tantalizing plot details and selling points—a thriller that’s realistic— to spike traffic at Amazon.com. Then the focus shifts to Clinton ... and impeachment, and Donald Trump, and #MeToo. What, Rocca asked Clinton, does he think about Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s assertion last fall that he should have resigned after his affair with Monica Lewinsky? Is the media covering President Trump and his scandals fairly? And, from Melvin, has Clinton personally apologized to Lewinsky for the trauma she experienced as a direct result of their dalliance?