After a cursory introduction, she said:

I know you’ve come here for many reasons. I believe that many of you, despite what you may say about the life of the mind, have come here for a job. And I am sure you will succeed. This place has equipped you.

And I am sure many of you have also come to enrich yourselves as human beings—to find the connections that your colleagues spoke about so eloquently. I worried, to be honest, before coming, that you had not come here to find your civic purpose. The data that we read about suggests that young people don’t much care for democracy anymore.

For instance, only 30 percent of people born in the most recent generation consider democracy essential to our way of life. And 25 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds think that democracy is either a bad or very bad way of running things. I can tell that you are not apathetic, I have learned that this morning. Nonetheless, the work of democracy is hard. And before you leave I want to share a few more thoughts on that subject of preparing yourself for your civic responsibilities.

For the last 20 years, for reasons that are too complicated to explain in this moment, I have been journeying with the Declaration of Independence.

Many of you will be skeptical of the worth of that text. You think that it was written by Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner. Let me just tell you one important lesson: If you want credit for something, put it on your tombstone. Jefferson’s tombstone says, “Author, Declaration of Independence.”

That’s why he gets the credit.

In fact, it was written by a committee. He happened to chair the committee, and it’s true that he wrote the first draft. But the other members of the committee, and in particular John Adams, man of Massachusetts who never owned slaves and thought slavery was a bad thing, were just as important as intellectual architects of the document.

Adams is my favorite of that Founding generation.

Let me just ask you to think through with me … about what I take to be the pithiest, most efficient lesson in the conduct of citizenship and civic agency there is. I say citizenship and civic agency because citizenship is not about a formal status, it is about empowerment and taking responsibility for your world. So here is the shortest lesson there is:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Tell the truth: Do you remember it was that long?

It’s not just about individual rights—about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—it moves from those rights to the notion that government is something that we build together to secure our safety and happiness.

Were you listening closely?

We have two jobs: laying the foundation on principle—clarify your values, know what you stand for; and organize the power of government to secure those rights, to effect of safety and happiness. The best we can do is figure out what is most likely to effect our safety and happiness. We make probabilistic judgments. We make mistakes! We have to enter into the business of democratic agency with humility.

And this job of laying the foundation of principle and connecting it to how we organize the powers of government entails two important things.

That foundation of principle, what does it amount to?

The sentence gives us some ideas. It says we have these rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Among which! It’s examples, people!

It’s not a complete list! The job of thinking is not done.

It is your job. All right?

Clarify your values. Maybe you care about sustainability. Maybe you care about gender equality. Maybe you care about free markets and capitalism.

But connect them to the basic question of what is good for our community together. A shared story. And then, don’t forget: Activism is valuable, no question about it, but our job at the end of the day is to build institutions that secure our shared rights. That means understanding the user manual. All right? The institutions. And yes, we can alter them. They’re not given in perpetuity. Originalism is about understanding democratic empowerment, which is about recognizing that democratic citizens build and change their world.

All right?

You lay the foundation on principle—and that requires talking to each other and everybody else—and figure out how to organize the powers of government. Understand the user manual well enough to use it and modify it.

All right.

So I’ll leave you again with my last lesson for you, for your civic preparation:

We hold these truths to be self-evident.

That all men are created equal.

That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.

That among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among people, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.

Laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to US shall seem most likely to effect Our safety and happiness.

Congratulations, class of 2018.