After a weeks-long journey to the United States, more than 100 Central American migrants, part of a caravan that once consisted of 1,200 people, finally reached the southern border Sunday in hopes of applying for asylum. Upon arriving, they were faced with the first of what’s likely to be many obstacles toward being granted asylum in the United States: a port of entry too full to process them. Customs and Border Protection said that the San Ysidro facility, near San Diego, was filled up to capacity, though it did not release how many people were being processed in the center, which can hold about 300. The standstill raised questions about if and when the administration would start processing migrants whose trek from the Guatemalan border has gained national attention. Then, late Monday, CBP began processing some of those migrants. “We reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry over the weekend, and were temporarily unable to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing. We began processing undocumented arrivals again on Monday,” CBP said in a statement. The New York Times reports that the group admitted included three mothers, four children, and an 18-year-old man.

President Trump has repeatedly denounced the caravan and urged the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the border, not to let the migrants in, many of whom are seeking protections. But once they present themselves to CBP, the United States is required to consider asylum claims under international law, though there's no guarantee they'll be granted protection. Entering the United States through a port of entry, like many of these migrants are attempting to do, is not illegal. Many of them plan on turning themselves over to immigration officials and requesting protection. Under normal circumstances, processing of undocumented arrivals can take several days. This isn't a typical situation. CBP said San Ysidro did not have space earlier this week to process individuals, so while they've since begun processing individuals, it's unclear how quickly they'll be able to get through the dozens of migrants waiting to apply for asylum. In its statement, the agency said, "The number of inadmissible individuals we are able to process in a day varies based on the complexity of the cases, resources available, medical needs, translation requirements, holding/detention space, overall port volume, and enforcement actions." Facilities temporarily shutting down is not unprecedented: Centers have filled up in the past and as a result, required the administration to put a pause on asylum applications. In December, the San Ysidro facility was in a similar position. "Facilities do fill up on occasion," said former CBP Commissioner David Aguilar, who served under President George W. Bush. "In fact, I would say frequently and it all depends on the type of flow that the area is experiencing."