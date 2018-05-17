“I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the president if ordered to do something illegal or immoral—like a return to torture,” Warner said in a statement announcing his support.

Other Democrats assailed Haspel and the CIA for withholding information about her record under the guise of secrecy. “There is much more that the full Senate and the public should know about Haspel’s background, and I am convinced that, if they did, her nomination would be rejected,” Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon tweeted shortly before the vote.

Haspel will replace Mike Pompeo, who the Senate confirmed last month as secretary of state. The second-year shuffle in Trump’s national-security team began when the president fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state in March.

The Senate will have at least one more Cabinet official to confirm this year once Trump picks a new nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. He removed David Shulkin from the post in March, but his pick to replace him, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, withdrew amid allegations of workplace misconduct. Jackson had been Trump’s White House physician.

Several other members of Trump’s original Cabinet have left or changed jobs already. Last summer, Trump made Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly his chief of staff and replaced him with Kirstjen Nielsen, who didn’t win Senate approval until December. And in January, the Senate confirmed Alex Azar to become secretary of health and human services, four months after Trump’s first health chief, Tom Price, resigned amid reports of his extravagant travel spending habits as secretary.

The Cabinet shuffle pales in comparison to the high turnover among the White House senior staff, which has seen the departures via resignation or firing of the chief of staff, chief strategist, press secretary, multiple communications directors, and other top officials.

All the changes has kept the Senate busy confirming new Trump nominees. The chamber is even more closely divided than it was during the debate over Trump’s first round of Cabinet picks. Republicans control 51 out of the 100 seats, but McCain hasn’t voted since returning home to Arizona late last year.

Department of State

Original secretary: Rex Tillerson

Trump’s replacement: Mike Pompeo

Reason for change: Tillerson had been on the outs for months with Trump. He reportedly called him “a moron” in a meeting last summer, and the two diverged on key policy issues and global hot spots like Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

Background: Trump plucked Pompeo out of relative obscurity as a three-term congressman from Kansas when he nominated him to lead the CIA. Pompeo has loyally toed the president’s line on everything from intelligence matters to the question of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Before running for Congress, Pompeo served in the Army and then started an aerospace and private security firm.