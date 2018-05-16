-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

President Trump seemed to suggest the United States’ historic summit with North Korea is back on the table, telling reporters that the White House is “talking to them now.” Trump cancelled the meeting in a letter to Kim Jong Un on Thursday.

During his commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy, Trump praised efforts to boost defense spending and told graduates that “we are not going to apologize for America.”

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered himself to authorities in New York City, where he was arraigned on charges of rape and committing a criminal sexual act. Weinstein was later released after paying $1 million bail.

District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III pushed the trial date for Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, from July 10 to July 24.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to bring rainfall and flash flooding to parts of the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the Memorial Day weekend.

Today on The Atlantic

Triaging College Applicants: There’s a merit crisis at some of America’s most selective schools. Now, officials are asking: What metrics should be used in the admissions process when students have both outstanding test scores and grade-point averages? (Jeffrey Selingo)

A Historic—and Secular?—Vote: In a referendum on Friday, Irish citizens are voting on whether to repeal the country’s strict abortion laws. But in this largely Catholic country, faith doesn’t seem to be playing a major role. (Yasmeen Serhan)

When History Rhymes: George Perkovich describes how the current standoff between the U.S. and North Korea is reminiscent of the months before the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

A Chilling Effect: Trump’s attacks on the U.S. intelligence community will likely cause lasting damage, reports Natasha Bertrand. “There are definitely fewer protected zones in our government,” one former Justice Department official told her. “Intelligence used to be one of them, but we’ve lost something there.”

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

It’s an Art: From the Iran nuclear agreement to the Paris climate accords, it’s becoming clear that Trump is much better at breaking deals than making them, writes Susan Glasser. (The New Yorker)

The Year of the Woman?: A trend has emerged from the primary elections held so far in 2018: Democratic voters seem to want to nominate women. (David Wasserman, The Cook Political Report)

Problems Ahead for the GOP?: Republicans are hoping their recently passed tax-cut bill will help their chances in the midterm elections. Rising gas prices could do the opposite. (Ben White, Politico)

How the Press Fell in Love With McCain: The senator’s media-friendly strategy during his 2000 presidential campaign has buoyed his political career ever since, writes Graham Vyse. (The New Republic)

Visualized

Country Mice, City Mice: A new survey shows that urban and rural Americans both believe the other group doesn’t share their values or understand their problems. (Emily Badger, The New York Times)

Note: We won’t be sending a newsletter on Monday, May 28, because of the Memorial Day holiday. We’ll be back on Tuesday, May 29.