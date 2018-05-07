Voters in West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina will select nominees in their states’ primary elections.

After two days of closed-door meetings with lawmakers, Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned amid allegations that he had physically abused several women.

Fair-housing activists sued the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its secretary, Ben Carson, over the agency’s decision to postpone an Obama-era rule meant to prevent segregation in federal housing.

Chinese state media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un plans to discuss “phased and synchronous measures” to deal with its nuclear program during an upcoming meeting with Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to North Korea to finalize a time and location for the meeting.

In West Virginia, we’re keeping our eye on the Republican Senate primary between Representative Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and the former coal executive Don Blankenship. President Trump urged voters on Monday not to support Blankenship, because he “can’t win” a general election. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, two well-known progressives, Richard Cordray and Dennis Kucinich, are battling for the Democratic nomination in the governor’s race in Ohio. The Republican primary is also competitive, with sitting Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor facing off against GOP favorite Mike DeWine. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are four other primary battles to watch today.

Today on The Atlantic

‘Every Culture Appropriates’: There is nothing inherently wrong or oppressive about one person or people adopting the artifacts of another, argues David Frum.

There is nothing inherently wrong or oppressive about one person or people adopting the artifacts of another, argues David Frum. 57,375 Years Lost: A new study finds that police violence exacted a greater toll than accidental gun deaths in 2015 and 2016, when calculating years of life lost. (Olga Khazan)

A new study finds that police violence exacted a greater toll than accidental gun deaths in 2015 and 2016, when calculating years of life lost. (Olga Khazan) Yesterday’s Iraq Hawk, Today’s Iran Hawk: There are several striking parallels between the assumptions that led to America’s conflict with Iraq and the rhetoric surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. (Peter Beinart)

There are several striking parallels between the assumptions that led to America’s conflict with Iraq and the rhetoric surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. (Peter Beinart) What Do Black Voters Want?: New data suggest that to win black voters, Democrats will need to find candidates willing to call out racism and run explicitly anti-racist campaigns. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Case for Gina Haspel: Critics argue that the Senate shouldn’t approve someone who oversaw the torture of terror suspects to lead the CIA. But she understands Russia. (David Ignatius, The Washington Post)

Welcome to the ‘Intellectual Dark Web’: Academic renegades and media personalities are building their own mass-media channels to bring up topics largely avoided in mainstream conversation, writes Bari Weiss. (The New York Times)

Something Doesn’t Add Up: What if a $1.6 million payout from a GOP official to a Playboy model in 2017 was made to cover up another Donald Trump affair? Paul Campos explains his theory. (New York)

Visualized