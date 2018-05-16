-Written by Lena Felton (@lenakfelton) and Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking)

Today in 5 Lines

A federal judge ruled that it’s unconstitutional for President Trump to block people from his Twitter account.

After more than a year-long delay, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner received a permanent White House security clearance.

NFL owners unanimously approved new rules that will require players on the field to stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room.

Prominent Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson was removed from his post as president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary amid backlash over past remarks he made about women and domestic abuse.

Six families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, along with an FBI agent who responded to the scene, filed a defamation lawsuit against talk-radio personality Alex Jones, who’s claimed the shooting was a hoax.

Today on The Atlantic

Can a Sitting President Be Indicted?: Garrett Epps asked several scholars—and they all had different opinions.

How Georgia Could Swing Blue: Stacey Abrams’s winning strategy in the state’s Democratic governor’s race relied on energizing minority voters. The migration of black people back to the South, to cities like Atlanta, could help her become the nation’s first black female governor. (Alana Semuels)

‘Defensive and Tone Deaf’: Republican lawmakers are refusing to address gun control in their response to the latest school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. That’s unnerving, even for those on the right. (Elaina Plott)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What’s It Like to Speak for Trump?: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, and Hogan Gidley: Meet the staffers engaged in the risky business of speaking for the president. (Mark Leibovich, The New York Times)

‘The Base Wants Red Meat’: California Senator Dianne Feinstein is being forced to abandon the moderate positions that first elected her to office in 1990 as her constituents move further and further to the left. (Sarah D. Wire, The Los Angeles Times)

Pesky Software: Federal agencies are supposed to wipe Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab’s software from their computers by October, but officials say that’s impossible. (Andrew Desiderio and Kevin Poulsen, The Daily Beast)

A Mass Exoneration: One woman in Chicago was determined to prove that police had framed her husband. In her pursuit, she uncovered a web of false imprisonments. (Jennifer Gonnerman, The New Yorker)

Visualized

We All Want to Know: How will the Mueller investigation turn out in the end? (The New York Times)