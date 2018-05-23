-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Lena Felton (@lenakfelton)

Today in 5 Lines

President Trump expressed regret on Twitter for choosing Jeff Sessions as his attorney general. His tweets came after The New York Times reported that Trump asked Sessions to reverse his recusal from the Russia probe in March 2017.

Trump signed the “Right to Try Act,” which allows terminally ill patients access to medications not yet approved by the FDA.

The Virginia Senate approved the expansion of Medicaid to cover roughly 400,000 low-income residents. The House of Delegates, which passed a bill with the expansion earlier this year, will need to vote again before sending it to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk.

A federal judge gave attorneys for Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer, until June 15 to determine which materials seized from his office, home, and hotel room are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Kim Kardashian is expected to meet with Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner at the White House to discuss prison reform and urge the president to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence.

Today on The Atlantic

Will Steve Scalise Seize His Moment?: A year after he was shot at a GOP congressional baseball practice, the Louisiana lawmaker has never been better poised to become speaker of the House—he just can’t say so out loud. (Elaina Plott)

A Wake-Up Call for the Populist Right: Conor Friedersdorf argues that Roseanne Barr’s demise should serve as a lesson: “Flagrant bigotry is going to deservedly cost the Republican Party for a generation.”

Forgotten Girls: Melinda D. Anderson spoke with historian Rachel Devlin about her new book uncovering the generation of girls who led the charge against school segregation before Brown v. Board of Education.

‘Without Us There Is No Hope’: One Texas college is trying to help low-income students get through school by offering a food pantry, legal-aid services, childcare, and more. But is it enough? (Marcella Bombardieri)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Do Men Think of #MeToo?: A survey conducted by Glamour and GQ found that more than half of the men who responded couldn’t describe the movement—and 47 percent had never discussed it with anyone.

Uhhh: Ukrainian officials announced on Tuesday that Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was murdered. On Wednesday, he showed up at a news conference. Here’s what happened. (Luke Harding and Andrew Roth, The Guardian)

Not So Impressive: ABC was right to cancel Roseanne, argues Roxane Gay, but before the network did the right thing, it did the wrong thing by greenlighting the reboot. (The New York Times)

The Bigger Roseanne Problem: Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett “obliterated any chance of getting more honest depictions of working-class Americans on TV,” writes Johnny Oleksinski. (New York Post)

Visualized