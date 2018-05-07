-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Shortly after greeting three American prisoners just released from North Korea, President Trump announced that he will meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. The summit will be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.

In an interview with NBC News, Vice President Mike Pence said he wants Special Counsel Robert Mueller to end his investigation: “In the interests of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up,” he said.

The Pentagon said that an investigation into the deaths of four American soldiers in Niger last year found a series of problems, but no sole reason for the ambush.

After Iran fired an estimated 20 rockets at the Golan Heights, Israeli warplanes struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria.

Trump and Pence will hold a rally in Elkhart, Indiana, Thursday evening to tout the recent tax cuts and encourage voters to support GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun.

