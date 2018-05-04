-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

During an address to the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, President Trump assured voters that he would protect the Second Amendment, criticized the special-counsel investigation, and thanked rapper Kanye West for his support.

President Trump told reporters that Rudy Giuliani needed to “get his facts straight” after the former mayor said that Trump reimbursed his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Hours later, Giuliani walked back his comments.

Jennifer Pena, the White House physician assigned to Vice President Mike Pence, resigned after fallout over President Trump’s doctor and former pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson. CNN reported earlier this week that Pena had raised concerns about Jackson’s workplace conduct last fall.

The Department of Homeland Security ended a program that allowed 57,000 Honduran citizens to temporarily live and work in the United States.

The U.S. added 164,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent.

Today on The Atlantic

Absurd in Every Way: The Iran Deal was a cover for American inaction and former President Obama’s paralyzing fear of war, argues Reuel Marc Gerecht.

Changing a Sacred Text: Some of France’s most prominent political leaders are calling to strike particular verses from the Quran. The idea doesn’t sit well with the country’s Muslims. (Karina Piser)

A Fundamental Flaw: A new book by Jonathan Weisman is based on a wildly inaccurate claim, argues Emma Green: that American Jews aren’t concerned about anti-Semitism.

What We’re Reading

Armed and Black: A pregnant black woman is facing two years in prison for defending herself with a gun. Gun-rights groups are strangely silent. (Jane Coaston, Vox)

Evolution of a Muckraking Conservative: In order to finally be taken seriously and get the respect he feels he deserves, Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe seems open to moving away from partisan causes. (Tim Alberta, Politico)

From Russia With Love: President Trump reportedly surprised his own advisers in March by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington for a meeting. Will he follow through with it? (Susan Glasser, The New Yorker)

A Letter to Trump’s Evangelical Defenders: “We are not told to rationalize and justify sinful actions to preserve political influence or a popular audience,” writes David French. Christians who do will come to regret it. (National Review)

‘A Row About Roe’: The Iowa legislature just passed the strictest abortion law in the country. Here’s what happens next. (S.M., The Economist)

