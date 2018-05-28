-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

The White House said it will impose a 25-percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15.

A Harvard study found that Hurricane Maria killed roughly 4,600 people in Puerto Rico, more than 70 times the official death toll.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will resign by June 1. Greitens was arrested earlier this year on invasion of privacy charges, but the charges were dropped on May 14.

ABC canceled the show Roseanne hours after its star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

President Trump will headline a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in Nashville at 7 p.m. ET.

Today on The Atlantic

The China Problem: The United States’ most important relationship is with China, writes James Fallows. And Donald Trump, as well as members of America’s media class, are destroying it.

‘Trump’s Right-Hand Troll’: The rise of Stephen Miller from high-school contrarian to White House policy adviser offers an answer to an urgent question: “What happens when right-wing trolls grow up to run the world?” (McKay Coppins)

What Is Elon Musk Doing?: The billionaire should know better than to criticize the media for stories he doesn’t like, argues Adrienne LaFrance. After all, Musk once dabbled in the news business himself.

The GOP’s Education Dilemma: If the Republican Party wants to win with rural voters, it had better develop a better approach to public education. (Reihan Salam)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Visualized