Following a meeting between President Trump and top law-enforcement and intelligence officials, the White House announced that Chief of Staff John Kelly will convene a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI along with GOP congressional leaders to “review highly classified and other information” related to the FBI’s use of a confidential source to help investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington will apply “unprecedented financial pressure in the form of the strongest sanctions in history” if Iran doesn’t change its behavior in the Middle East.

In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that businesses can prohibit their workers from filing class-action lawsuits against their employers.

Democratic leaders rolled out a new initiative, dubbed “A Better Deal for Our Democracy,” which will focus on corruption in Washington by specifically targeting lobbying laws and campaign-finance rules.

Netflix announced that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal with the company to produce “a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.”

Cracking and Packing: A massive paper trail lays out how politicians plotted the Democratic gerrymander of Maryland’s 6th congressional district. (Amanda Whiting, Washingtonian)

Did Al Franken Need to Go?: The controversy over the decision to oust the Minnesota senator is still raging. “But to take a moral stand against Donald Trump or decry Roy Moore while tolerating rot in their own ranks is hypocrisy,” writes Laura McGann. (Vox)

If At First You Don’t Succeed … : After losing his bid for the Republican Senate nomination in West Virginia, former coal baron Don Blankenship is running as a third-party candidate. In doing so, he just might lose Republicans the Senate. (Philip Wegmann, The Washington Examiner)

The Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time: President Trump has repeatedly referred to the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt.” But the real witch hunt is Trump and his allies’ continued efforts to expose an FBI informant. (Matt Ford, The New Republic)

