-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

On the first anniversary of the special counsel’s Russia probe, President Trump reiterated his claim that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

Trump told reporters that he was referring to MS-13 gang members when he called some undocumented immigrants “animals” on Wednesday.

The Senate confirmed Gina Haspel as CIA director. She’ll be the first woman to lead the agency.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted again, sending a plume of ash 30,000 feet into the sky. The explosion comes after two weeks of volcanic activity that has destroyed at least 26 homes on the Big Island.

Authorities said one teacher and one student were killed, and more than 40 others were injured, in a school-bus crash in New Jersey.

Today on The Atlantic

DIY Education: Some black parents are turning to homeschooling to protect their kids from the systemic racism embedded in America’s public education system. (Melinda D. Anderson)

It’s Too Late Now : “Throughout his career, Trump has coped with failure by brazenly misrepresenting failure as success,” writes David Frum. We can expect the administration to take a similar approach in its negotiations with North Korea.

What’s the GOP’s Midterm Strategy? : They’ll try to increase turnout among older, blue-collar white voters and hope that younger, more diverse voters don’t show up. (Ronald Brownstein)

The Rise of Older Mothers: Births have declined among almost all age groups of American women—except for those over the age of 40. (Olga Khazan)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Story of Trump Moscow: A new report describes Donald Trump’s attempts to build a Moscow high-rise—“an effort that extended from spearfishing with a Russian developer on a private island to planning for a mid-campaign trip to Moscow for the presidential candidate himself.” (Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold, BuzzFeed)

An Open Secret: Bias against pregnant women and mothers is a major problem in American workplaces, writes Katherine Goldstein. Why aren’t more moms speaking up? (The New York Times)

It’s Not About Being Nice: The idea that liberals should stop using identity politics as a strategy is wrong, argues Osita Nwanevu. “Survey data suggests that identity politics as practiced by Democrats and the left has been quite successful and persuasive.” (Slate)

Reality Is Messy: The current conversation about the violence happening in Gaza has obscured 13 complicated, uncomfortable truths. (Yair Rosenberg, Tablet)

Visualized