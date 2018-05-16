-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Nine students and one teacher were killed after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, according to Governor Greg Abbott. A student who survived the shooting told a reporter, “It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.”

The House rejected an $867 billion farm bill. Members of the House Freedom Caucus voted against the legislation after failing to secure a future vote on a conservative immigration bill.

The Trump administration released new guidelines that would withhold federal funding from health clinics providing abortions or referring patients for abortions.

Trump nominated Robert Wilkie, the acting veterans affairs secretary, to be the agency’s permanent leader.

Rudy Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that the special counsel agreed to narrow the scope of an interview with the president down to “about two” topics, signaling that Trump’s team is continuing to work with Mueller while also ramping up public attacks.

Today on The Atlantic

Big Ramifications: President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal is exposing serious cracks in the trans-Atlantic alliance, writes Krishnadev Calamur.

Tired of Waiting: After years of inaction on immigration, a small group of congressional Republicans is pushing the House to vote on bills to protect immigrants at risk of deportation. (Russell Berman)

Ramadan Is Different This Year: The Muslim holy month has begun, just as a violent and chaotic week in Palestine comes to a close, and many in Jerusalem are praying for those who died. “It’s a tragic opening of Ramadan, really,” said one woman. (Emma Green)

Should Businesses Pay Off Their Workers’ Loans?: Some companies—including Staples, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Penguin Random House—are adding student-loan payments to their list of employee perks. (Amy Merrick)

What We’re Reading

Bill Gates Tells All: During a recent Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation event, Microsoft founder Bill Gates recalled meetings with Donald Trump in which he asked about the difference between HIV and HPV. (David Smith, The Guardian)

Is President Trump the Next Ronald Reagan?: Bret Baier, the chief political anchor of Fox News, thinks so. (Susan Glasser, The New Yorker)

Dehumanizing Rhetoric: Paul Waldmann argues that President Trump’s comment calling immigrant gang members “animals” is part of a particular strategy he’s used often: “Focus on crimes committed by individual immigrants as a way of ginning up fear and hatred, creating animus toward all immigrants.” (The Week)

On the other Hand: Referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals” is accurate, argues Caleb Howe. The president is merely telling the truth about a brutal street gang. (USA Today)

