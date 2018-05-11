-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
The United States formally relocated its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The relocation sparked protests in Gaza, where at least 50 people have been killed by Israeli gunfire, according to Palestinian officials.
-
First Lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure to treat a “benign kidney condition” and is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, according to a statement from her office.
-
The Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting states from authorizing sports betting.
-
The family of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he is currently being treated for pancreatic cancer, and recently had surgery to remove a tumor from his pancreas.
-
President Trump defended his recent push to ease up on the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE. The company “buys a big percentage of individual parts of U.S. companies” and is part of a larger trade deal with China, the president said on Twitter.
Today on The Atlantic
-
At the Core of the Conflict: The real dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians is a cycle of denial, writes Yossi Klein Halevi: “The Palestinian national movement denies Israel’s legitimacy, and Israel in turn denies the Palestinians’ national sovereignty.”
-
Curiouser and Curiouser: The special counsel’s interest in more obscure figures shows that the Russia probe is more expansive than it seems. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
Start Snitching: Communities of color are actually disproportionately likely to report crimes, writes Ibram X. Kendi. Police officers are the ones with the no-snitch culture that leaves violent criminals on the streets.
-
Where’d the Money Go?: Silicon Valley’s wealthy residents are donating millions to philanthropic causes, but recently, not much of the money has been making it out into the community. Here’s why. (Alana Semuels)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Seeking Outside Counsel: President Trump and Fox News’s Sean Hannity talk almost every night around bedtime, reports Olivia Nuzzi. The routine has become almost therapeutic for the president, who distrusts many of those who work for him. (New York)
Nine Harrowing Minutes: Two dozen members of Congress were almost killed last year in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice. It could’ve been the deadliest political assassination in American history, and yet, the country “didn’t change very much at all” since then. (Kate Nocera and Lissandra Villa, BuzzFeed)
Too Big to Govern?: “Something is not right in a country where Donald Trump is able to win the presidency,” argues Neil Gross. The problem: America has become too large to be governed through traditional means. (The New York Times)
He Said He Would Do This: Unlike past presidents, Trump kept his promise to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. In fact, keeping his promises has been a recurring theme, argues Rich Lowry. (National Review)
Visualized
She’s Running: A record number of women are running for office in 2018—and many of them are facing tough races. (Kate Zernike and Denise Lu, The New York Times)