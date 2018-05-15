Year of the Woman?: In order to retake the House, Democrats need to win in Pennsylvania. And they’re going to be relying on these women to do it. (Elaine Godfrey)

The Great Immigration Bargain: Reihan Salam argues that it’s possible for President Trump to implement the restrictionist immigration agenda he wants—he just has to accept that a sweeping amnesty is the only way to make it happen .

Lingering Mysteries: It’s been a year since Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation into Russia’s election interference. Here’s what we’ve learned so far . (Natasha Bertrand)

The 9.9 Percent: “The meritocratic class has mastered the old trick of consolidating wealth and passing privilege along at the expense of other people’s children,” writes Matthew Stewart in this month’s cover story.

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance the nomination of Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to be CIA director.

Michigan State University reached a $500 million settlement with 332 victims of Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor convicted of sexually abusing young female athletes.

During his testimony before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who has been under scrutiny for his conduct and spending, admitted to some of the accusations against him while denying he was wholly to blame.

The Senate Judiciary Committee released nearly 2,000 pages of testimony and exhibits related to a 2016 meeting between Trump aides and a Kremlin-connected lawyer. Separately, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s leaders said they agree with an assessment by the intelligence community that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

The Office of Government Ethics released President Trump’s financial disclosure, which included a reimbursement of more than $100,000 to his lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment to an unidentified third party.

What We’re Reading

New Jersey’s Political Makeover: In the months since Democratic Governor Phil Murphy took the reins from Chris Christie, he’s pushed the state further and further to the left. Now people are wondering: Is he going too far? (Nick Corasaniti, The New York Times)

How House Republicans Are Trying to Win the Midterms: They’re bombarding voters who are less likely to support traditional GOP candidates with Trump-specific digital advertising. (David M. Drucker, Washington Examiner)

‘They’ve Had a Whole Year’: The special counsel’s probe isn’t likely to wrap up any time soon, but that’s not stopping Trump’s team from pressuring Robert Mueller to do so. (Darren Samuelsohn, Politico)

A Historic Win: On Tuesday, Paulette Jordan won the Democratic nomination in Idaho’s governor’s race, bringing her one step closer to becoming the nation’s first Native American governor. Here’s what that means, and what lies ahead. (Carissa Wolf, The Washington Post)

Hoping for Freedom: For families of American citizens detained in Iran, Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal complicates efforts to bring loved ones home. (Arezou Rezvani, NPR)

Visualized