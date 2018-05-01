-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
President Trump’s longtime personal physician, Harold Bornstein, told NBC News that Trump’s bodyguard and lawyer “raided” his office in February 2017 and took medical files. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the move “standard operating procedure” and said records were being transferred “as requested.”
-
Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Twitter, saying that it was “disgraceful” that a list of questions Mueller reportedly submitted to Trump’s legal team was leaked.
-
Trump welcomed the crew and five passengers of the Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to the White House. The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia last month after an engine exploded in flight and killed a passenger.
-
Two top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency resigned amid intensifying scrutiny of Administrator Scott Pruitt’s actions.
-
California and more than a dozen other states are suing the EPA over its decision to rollback greenhouse-gas emissions standards for cars.
Today on The Atlantic
-
It Could Happen Again: Congressional Republicans won’t pledge not to use stolen or hacked materials in their 2018 campaigns, which means the midterm elections could again be vulnerable to malicious interference. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
Should They Stay or Should They Go?: Lobbying is the single-most popular career choice for retiring members of Congress. That probably won’t change in 2018. (Russell Berman)
-
The Road Ahead: Dozens of Central American migrants have arrived at the U.S. border in hopes of applying for asylum. But processing and adjudicating their claims could take years. (Priscilla Alvarez)
-
Will Hillary Clinton Ever Stop Complaining?: While her frustration at losing the 2016 election makes sense, the former secretary of state needs to stop finger-pointing, “if not for the sake of her or her party, then for the nation as a whole.” (Michelle Cottle)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
What Does Mueller Want to Know?: These are the questions the special counsel wants to ask President Trump—and what they mean. (Matt Apuzzo and Michael S. Schmidt, The New York Times)
‘Neo-Fascist Becky, Right Here’: Here’s how a small campus protest at the University of Nebraska came to represent the larger war over the future of campus politics. (Steve Kolowich, The Chronicle of Higher Education)
The Deal Is Bad: Israel’s claim that Iran lied about not pursuing nuclear weapons when it signed the nuclear agreement proves Trump was right for wanting to withdraw from the deal, argues Tom Rogan. (Washington Examiner)
On the Other Hand: Israel’s claims actually prove that the Iran deal is worth preserving now more than ever. Here’s why. (Fred Kaplan, Slate)
Visualized
Different Kinds of Democrats: A new poll breaks down the differences between three factions of the Democratic Party. (Aaron Zitner and Gabriel Gianordoli, The Wall Street Journal)