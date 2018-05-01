-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

It Could Happen Again: Congressional Republicans won’t pledge not to use stolen or hacked materials in their 2018 campaigns, which means the midterm elections could again be vulnerable to malicious interference. (Natasha Bertrand)

Should They Stay or Should They Go?: Lobbying is the single-most popular career choice for retiring members of Congress. That probably won’t change in 2018. (Russell Berman)

The Road Ahead: Dozens of Central American migrants have arrived at the U.S. border in hopes of applying for asylum. But processing and adjudicating their claims could take years. (Priscilla Alvarez)

Will Hillary Clinton Ever Stop Complaining?: While her frustration at losing the 2016 election makes sense, the former secretary of state needs to stop finger-pointing, “if not for the sake of her or her party, then for the nation as a whole.” (Michelle Cottle)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Does Mueller Want to Know?: These are the questions the special counsel wants to ask President Trump—and what they mean. (Matt Apuzzo and Michael S. Schmidt, The New York Times)

‘Neo-Fascist Becky, Right Here’: Here’s how a small campus protest at the University of Nebraska came to represent the larger war over the future of campus politics. (Steve Kolowich, The Chronicle of Higher Education)

The Deal Is Bad: Israel’s claim that Iran lied about not pursuing nuclear weapons when it signed the nuclear agreement proves Trump was right for wanting to withdraw from the deal, argues Tom Rogan. (Washington Examiner)

On the Other Hand: Israel’s claims actually prove that the Iran deal is worth preserving now more than ever. Here’s why. (Fred Kaplan, Slate)

Visualized