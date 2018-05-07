-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

The Common Denominator: All of the establishment Republicans who won in Tuesday’s primaries fully embraced the president’s plans to build a border wall and crackdown on sanctuary cities. (Ronald Brownstein)

Highlight Reel: Here are 10 tense moments from Gina Haspel’s confirmation hearing to be the next CIA director. (Lena Felton)

A Spotify Scandal: Two baristas at a Duke University coffee shop were fired after playing rap music that offended a school administrator. Conor Friedersdorf argues that punishing people “helplessly embedded in profane U.S. culture” is not the right move.

In Conversation With Seth Meyers: The comedian is often blamed for inspiring Donald Trump’s run for office with his jokes at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Meyers said he doesn’t regret making them. (Julia Ioffe)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Want a Quick Debrief?: Here are seven key takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries in West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina. (Steven Shepard, Elena Schneider, and Scott Bland, Politico)

Rigging a Referendum?: Tech companies like Facebook and Google have gotten involved in the debate over abortion rights in Ireland. Michael Brendan Dougherty writes that they’re preemptively silencing pro-life voices. (National Review)

Good Riddance: Matthew Continetti argues that President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal shows how much of former President Obama’s legacy was just a mirage. (The Washington Free Beacon)

On the Other Hand: The decision comes at great cost to America’s reputation, argues Roger Cohen. By withdrawing, “America has made a mockery of the value of its signature on an international agreement.” (The New York Times)

Visualized