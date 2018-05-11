Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Historic Divide: The #MeToo era has revealed two competing forms of feminism: individual versus social. (Moira Donegan, The Guardian)

Doing It His Way: Trump critics have called the president’s foreign-policy rhetoric “bellicose,” “dark,” and “childish.” But the latest developments on North Korea and Iran suggest that his approach is working. (Greg Sanders, The Federalist)

Shattering the Mystique: Those on the right capitalize on the taboo nature of their ideas. That’s all the more reason, argues Michelle Goldberg, for the left to be willing to engage in debate. (The New York Times)

Putin Picked Me: Michael McFaul explains how Vladimir Putin made him public-enemy No. 1 during his stint as the U.S. ambassador to Russia. (The Washington Post)

