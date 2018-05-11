-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Taylor Hosking (@Taylor__Hosking), and Lena Felton (@lenakfelton)
Today in 5 Lines
President Trump outlined a plan to lower prescription-drug prices by cutting out the middleman and encouraging market competition, but opted not to change rules restricting the federal government from negotiating drug prices directly with drug manufacturers.
In a memo to employees, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said that hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant “was a serious misjudgment.” The company hired Cohen on a one-year contract for $50,000 per month in early 2017.
In a wide-ranging interview with NPR, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly offered his thoughts on a number of the administration’s policy decisions, and said he has a close relationship with Trump.
A 14-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly shot another student in the arm at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
White House official Kelly Sadler apologized to Meghan McCain, Senator John McCain’s daughter, after reports that she mocked the senator’s brain-cancer diagnosis.
Today on The Atlantic
The Bitter Truth: Conor Friedersdorf argues that President Trump is betraying one of his key campaign promises: He’s not draining the swamp; he’s only enriching it.
A Promise Democrats Don’t Know How to Keep: Progressives want to create a jobs guarantee—but they’re facing “a trillion-dollar logistical puzzle, wrapped in a politically fraught stimulus effort, inside an experimental economic enigma,” writes Annie Lowrey.
The Art of the Small Lie: How does President Trump keep getting away with lies? He simply keeps insisting that what he says is true. (David A. Graham)
Assessing a New Threat: The escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel has many on both sides of the conflict wondering: Is there war ahead? (Avi Issacharoff)
Snapshot
