-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘The Redistribution of Sex’: At a certain point, people will come to agree that a right to sex exists, argues Ross Douthat; in fact, the idea is already reinforced by existing cultural messaging. (The New York Times)

The Best for Last?: There are a few reasons why the special counsel hasn’t yet interviewed Ivanka Trump, the family member closest to the president. (Annie Karni, Politico)

Things Are Heating Up in the Russia Investigation: And Special Counsel Robert Mueller probably already knows how it all ends. Here’s why. (Garrett M. Graff, Wired)

Here to Stay: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she fully intends to lead the Democrats if they win back the majority in November. “It’s important that it not be five white guys at the table, no offense,” Pelosi said. (Liz Goodwin, Boston Globe)

Visualized

Animating the Archives: For the first time ever, Atlantic stories by notable writers like W.E.B. Du Bois and Robert Frost are coming to life. (Annika Neklason)