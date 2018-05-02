Team Trump has yet another new story about the money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 election to keep her from publicly claiming that she had adulterous sex with the candidate.

Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that read, “The Buck Stops Here.” On Wednesday, Donald Trump’s newest attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, went on Fox News to address the $130,000 bucks that seem to stop everywhere. Days before the 2016 presidential election, the porn actress Stormy Daniels received that six-figure sum from Trump’s then-attorney, Michael Cohen, for ceasing to tell the public that she and Trump once had adulterous sex. Did the money come from Trump or the Trump campaign? On February 13, Cohen, who facilitated the transaction using a trumporg.com email address, told The New York Times in a statement, “I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 … Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.” On March 6, 2018, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “there was no knowledge of any payments from the president.” That same week, Cohen told ABC News that he took out a line of credit on his house in order to secure the $130,000 and paid it himself without his client’s knowledge.

That struck many as highly suspect. So on April 6, 2018, President Trump himself was asked on Air Force One, “Did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?” He flatly told the reporter, “No,” adding that he didn’t know why his attorney, Michael Cohen, paid the woman. “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.” The reporter asked, “Do you know where he got the money?” Trump replied, “No, I don’t know.” Trump was asking us to believe that all these months later, he remained unaware why his personal attorney paid $130,000 to a porn actress he knew. And that brings us to Wednesday night. Now, Rudy Giuliani says that Trump repaid the $130,000 to Michael Cohen. The lawyer didn’t use his own money after all. The new story produced a remarkable followup segment on Fox News, in which Laura Ingraham grudgingly implied that Trump and his allies have proven themselves to be liars by blatantly contradicting themselves—then quickly softened that heretical conclusion by reframing it as though the important thing is what the left will say, not the actual truth of the matter: