The Fox News host should have shared much more about his relationships with Donald Trump and Michael Cohen.

Sean Hannity, the Fox News commentator and talk-radio host, is perfectly entitled to support President Donald Trump, to defend Trump’s allies, and to attack Trump’s enemies. But his audience deserves the truth about his relationship to this presidency. He has yet to level with them. Oh, viewers know that Hannity is a right-wing populist who calls himself a conservative and votes Republican. No one is under the impression that he is “fair and balanced,” and the most discerning can calibrate their viewing experience accordingly. But most viewers understandably assumed that Hannity’s coverage of Trump is no different than his commentary on other elected GOP officials he has supported. That isn’t so. Hannity is not an outside observer who likes what he sees in the Trump White House and shares that perspective. He is a participant in this presidency, one who still hasn’t ever fully disclosed how he affects and is affected by the actions Trump takes.

That is not to say that he should shut up. It is to say that he owes his viewers enough context to make informed judgments about his biggest biases, blind spots, conflicts of interest, and how they may affect his words. There is a long history of ideologically aligned pundits offering advice to elected officials with whom they agree. It would be difficult to determine the exact line where such behavior crosses over into the assumption of a fundamentally different role that confers an obligation to alert the public that something has changed. But Hannity’s case isn’t even a close call. A close call would be if the Fox host occasionally had friendly private conversations with Trump, once attended a private dinner at the White House, and casually talked with Donald Trump Jr. about how they should go rhino hunting, adding that for safety’s sake they had better not invite Dick Cheney. Knowing all that would not cause me to adjust how I assess Hannity’s show. As Rush Limbaugh put it, everybody knows that Hannity “is eager for Donald Trump to succeed, just like over half of the country is.” (Well, less than half the country, but still.) In contrast, Olivia Nuzzi’s weekend feature on the Fox News host’s relationship to the president should cause everyone to adjust their assessment of what Hannity says on the air. She writes: The call to the White House comes after ten o’clock most weeknights, when Hannity is over... The operator refers to a list of cleared callers, a few dozen friends and family members outside the administration who may contact President Donald Trump through this official channel — among them his adult sons, Eric and Don Jr.; private-equity billionaire Stephen Schwarzman; media billionaire Rupert Murdoch; real-estate billionaire Tom Barrack; Patriots owner and also-billionaire Robert Kraft; and Hannity. The operator then dials the president, who leaves the Oval Office around 7 p.m. and who, by this point in the evening, is almost always by himself on the third floor of the executive residence (the First Lady reportedly sleeps in a separate bedroom). He tells the operator to put Hannity through. Their chats begin casually, with How are yous... On some days, they speak multiple times, with one calling the other to inform him of the latest developments. White House staff are aware that the calls happen, thanks to the president entering a room and announcing, “I just hung up with Hannity,” or referring to what Hannity said during their conversations, or even ringing Hannity up from his desk in their presence. That calls for a lot more than a passing disclosure that you’ve offered the president advice. Chatting with Trump, at length, most weeknights, is hugely consequential. Hannity is an unusually frequent presidential advisor. A confidante. An intimate. Perhaps the closest thing Trump has to a friend. And he cannot avoid being influenced by that. It would influence anyone. Disclosing the intimacy of that relationship was an ethical obligation, as much as if he had gone onto the official White House payroll.