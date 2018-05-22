The Restless Wave was not supposed to be McCain’s last book; it was meant, Salter told me, to focus mainly on foreign policy; more specifically, it was meant to be a corrective to the quasi-isolationist, nativist policies of the man who reached the office McCain failed to win. But when McCain was diagnosed with cancer, the emphasis shifted a bit, and so parts of The Restless Wave are elegiac and gentle, a thoughtful last testament of a man not known for introspection and stillness. (Only God, “The Navy Hymn” suggests, can calm the restless wave.)

In the conversation below, Salter and I discuss foreign policy, and the many ways in which McCain differs from Donald Trump. Salter, who, like McCain, is not gifted at self-censorship, says that Trump is notable for “his cruelty, his inhumanity,” and his “utter absence of empathy.”

At one point, I asked Salter about whether McCain inadvertently opened Pandora’s box by placing Sarah Palin on the 2008 presidential ticket. He issued an adamant no. “The pathologies, the social trends, the media trends, the way Americans communicate with each other and interact with each other,” he said. “All this was coming and Sarah Palin had zero to do with any of this.”

I also asked Salter about reports that McCain has asked former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to eulogize him. Salter, who was offended that such information leaked to the press, said that McCain thinks deliberately about ways to buttress democratic habits and a common civic culture. “One of things McCain says in this book, and something he would like the country to appreciate better, is that we have so much more in common than we have that divides us,” he said. “George Bush and Barack Obama defeated him. He knows this. But he knows that they are fellow Americans with the same values and interests that he shares. He may disagree with how they served those values and interests, but he knows that we are all Americans.”

Here is our conversation, condensed and edited for clarity:

Jeffrey Goldberg: How’s he doing?

Mark Salter: The fight has not gone out of him at all. Or the humor.

Goldberg: He’s still cracking jokes?

Salter: He’s still cracking jokes. He was cracking jokes with his nurses. And this has been going on a while, so nurses come and go and new ones come who don’t appreciate that his humor is almost entirely based on sarcasm. You have to tell them that he’s kidding sometimes.

Goldberg: So, we’re in a situation right now in which much of what John McCain stands for is under assault: American greatness in the form of a very assertive foreign policy. Democracy promotion. Promotion of human rights. The shining city on a hill. All of this is kind of like ash right now.

Salter: The longer we can hear his voice, the better off we’ll be. He’s an American patriot. He served his country in uniform and in office. And he’s a man of the West. When he’s defending American interests and American values in the world, he’s defending the Western liberal international order that this country has superintended for 75 years. But he believes that all this will survive this moment.