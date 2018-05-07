Confirmation hearings aren’t supposed to be fun, exactly, but some turn out to be far more brutal than others. A dramatic showdown seems likely for President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as CIA Director, Gina Haspel, who will face a grilling on Wednesday by skeptical Democrats wary of her record on torture and annoyed by the CIA’s reluctance to declassify central components of that record. Haspel, a thirty-year agency veteran well-liked and respected by her colleagues at Langley, has been sharply criticized for the role she played in the CIA’s now-banned torture programs and the tape recordings of which she purportedly helped to destroy. Now, Democrats have to make a decision: help to confirm someone with a dark past, or risk her being replaced by a Trump loyalist? A Democratic Senate Intelligence Committee aide wouldn’t entertain the hypothetical: “The least of all evils is not what the American people deserve,” the aide said. “Haspel’s nomination is problematic, among other things, because neither the Senate nor the American people has all of the information needed to evaluate her.” Another committee source echoed that concern, noting that there is “broad dissatisfaction with how little and how late the CIA has been declassifying information” about Haspel’s record. Haspel sought to withdraw her nomination last week after some White House officials worried that the Senate would block her confirmation, according to The Washington Post. Trump, along with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, have pressed Haspel to continue the process. Haspel was making the rounds on Capitol Hill on Monday ahead of her hearing, trying to win over Democrats like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich.

Democrats are aware of Haspel’s popularity within the agency, according to one Democratic committee source, and the fact that the alternative could be a political appointee “like Tom Cotton.” (Several CIA veterans reacted with alarm last year when news broke that Trump was considering replacing Pompeo with Cotton.) The irony here is clear: Haspel, a career official and agency insider unlikely to appease Trump, is facing resistance from Democrats staunchly opposed to the president. Still, the Democratic aide told me, “there is definitely a sense of, ‘if not Haspel, then who?’ It is unlikely we'll get someone better.” Indeed, Haspel will walk into her confirmation hearings with one trait that could win over skeptical Democrats: She is not a Trump loyalist. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, blocked a promotion for Haspel years ago over her role in the interrogation program and the destruction of the tapes. While she wants more information from the CIA about Haspel’s background, however, she “will likely be a ‘yes,’” one of the sources told me. Manchin and Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia are “gettable,” too. Haspel oversaw a CIA black site in Thailand where two terrorism suspects were tortured, and her name was on the cable that ordered the videotapes of their interrogations to be destroyed in 2005. A memo written by the CIA’s acting director at the time, Mike Morell, was declassified by the agency last month in an attempt to clear Haspel of responsibility for destroying the evidence. But some key Senate Democrats say it isn’t enough, and have requested that all records detailing “any involvement” by Haspel “in the CIA’s Rendition, Detention, and Interrogation program” be declassified.