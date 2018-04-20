With two alleged extramarital affairs looming over the presidency, white evangelicals are doubling down on their support for Donald Trump. But the near-term political gains their support is yielding may come at a high cost for the future of the faith. A new survey released this week by PRRI, where I serve as the CEO, finds white evangelical support for Trump remains strikingly high, with 75 percent holding a favorable view of the president and only 22 percent holding an unfavorable view. This level of support far exceeds his favorability among all Americans, which is at 42 percent. Among all non-white evangelical Americans, Trump’s favorability is only 36 percent. Related Story Trump Can't Reverse the Decline of White Christian America This is hardly the first time white evangelicals have chosen to weather a Trump scandal. Despite revelations of taped boasts of sexual assault during the 2016 campaign, moral equivocation about white supremacy during his first year as president, and a host of other controversies, white evangelical support for Trump has steadily increased over time. While his favorability never reached 50 percent during the 2016 primary season, by the early fall of 2016, it jumped to 61 percent. Until this week, the highest level of support from white evangelicals PRRI had measured was 74 percent, shortly after his inauguration. Since the start of his presidency, there have been minor fluctuations, but overall his favorability with this group has never dipped below 65 percent. Even with the recent allegations of infidelity—with adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whose respective lawsuits have become tangled in the Russia investigation—white evangelical Protestants are showing no signs of a sunset on their support. By a margin of 3 to 1, or 69 percent versus 23 percent, white evangelical Protestants who identify with or lean toward the Republican Party say they would prefer Trump over another candidate to be the GOP nominee for president in 2020.

A PRRI poll conducted in the fall of 2017 suggested how unshakeable the white evangelical-Trump connection has become: Among the 72 percent of white evangelical Protestants who approved of Trump’s job performance at the time, approximately four in 10 agreed with the following statement: “There's almost nothing President Trump could do to lose my approval.” Several prominent evangelical leaders have explicitly said as much. When asked on Fox News last month about Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels, Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s earliest campaign supporters, downplayed the news. “Evangelicals still believe in the commandment, ‘Thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’ … However, whether the president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant for our support of him,” explained Jeffress, who is the pastor of a Dallas megachurch. “Evangelicals knew they weren’t voting for an altar boy when they voted for Donald Trump.” Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council and a longtime operative on the Christian right, was even more straightforward in an interview with Politico earlier this year. Rather than attempt to deny or defend the Daniels allegations, he simply said: “We kind of gave him—‘All right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here.’” Some evangelical leaders are wrestling with the bloc’s alliance with Trump, which they worry could threaten the religious future of the faith. This concern was the catalyst for a gathering of evangelical leaders earlier this week at the flagship evangelical school Wheaton College in Illinois. In an interview with Religion News Service, Katelyn Beaty, an editor at large at the leading evangelical magazine Christianity Today, said explicitly that the reason for the meeting, which she attended, was “the 2016 election and the role that white evangelicals played in electing Trump.” But she emphasized that it was less about Trump himself—or the evangelical leaders who advise him—and more about what the strong evangelical association with Trump “mean[s] for us and how have we gone wrong and how can we repair what’s clearly broken.”