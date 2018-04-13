The White House teased an elaborate plan to push back on the former FBI director’s book. Instead, the president took to Twitter to validate its central characterizations.

As the release of James Comey’s book neared, Republican operatives in Washington began spreading the word: They had a plan to counter the former FBI director’s much-anticipated tome. Thursday, the Republican National Committee unveiled the secret weapon, which turned out to be a slick though shallow website called (wait for it) “Lyin’ Comey.” Then came the morning of Friday the 13th, and with it the revelation of what the real strategy was: Tweets from the president. Related Story James Comey Is No Hero If Donald Trump’s Friday-morning fusillade was intended to defuse the book, the tweets seem certain to do the opposite. Not only is the president focusing more attention on the book, but the specific nature of his pushback on Comey serves only to prove the portrayal of him in the book. Trump, Comey writes, “is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values … His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty.” He writes that this is “a political environment where basic facts are disputed, fundamental truth is questioned, lying is normalized and unethical behavior is ignored, excused or rewarded.” He likens the administration to the Mafia: “The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.”

These are sharp attacks, and while they are commonplace in parts of the press and politics, it remains stunning to hear them from a staid G-man and lifelong Republican like Comey. Not totally stunning, though. Comey has often been his own worst enemy. While his work ethic and integrity consistently impress those with whom he works, his sense of self-righteousness and moral purity have rubbed plenty of colleagues the wrong way, and led him to a disastrous intervention in the 2016 election. These same tendencies come through in the book. Luckily for him, the president has stepped forward to serve as his chief publicist and to confirm much of what he says. Here’s Trump Friday morning: James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018 ....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018 Comey says Trump is untethered from truth; Trump asserts, without proof, that Comey is a perjurer and criminal. Comey says Trump has no respect for institutional values; Trump uses his Twitter account to call a former FBI agent an “untruthful slime ball” and to demand his prosecution, violating longstanding norms against presidential interference in criminal cases. Comey says Trump disputes basic facts and normalizes lying; Trump asserts leaks and perjury without proving them, claims without evidence that Comey was terrible at his job, and without substantiation says there was unanimous support for his firing. Trump also claims he fired Comey for mishandling the Clinton investigation, even though Trump has repeatedly contradicted the official explanation the White House gave for dismissing Comey.