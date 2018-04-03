Voters in Wisconsin are headed to the polls to cast their ballot for a new state Supreme Court justice. The two candidates are Rebecca Dallet, a center-left former prosecutor and circuit court judge, and Michael Screnock, a lawyer and former conservative activist.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at least four people have been transferred to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters.

Seventeen states and seven cities are suing the Census Bureau and Commerce Department in an attempt to remove a new citizenship question from the 2020 Census questionnaire.

Amid a series of damaging reports that raised the possibility Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt could be fired, Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Pruitt to convey support .

During a meeting with the heads of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, Trump claimed “nobody has been tougher on Russia” than he has , and said he planned to have the military guard the U.S.-Mexico border until a wall is built and security is tightened.

President Trump continued his tirade against Amazon , tweeting that the company is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the U.S. Post Office.

All Eyes on the Heartland: Iowa’s economy is going to be a test case for understanding the impact of President Trump’s trade war with China. (Mara Hvistendahl)

Where Have All the Rioters Gone?: Fifty years after the Holy Week Uprising following King’s assassination, American cities remain segregated, and extreme poverty is rising. Yet the streets have remained quiet . (Matthew Desmond)

But the Emails!: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has so far been silent about the hacking of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta—and that’s notable. (David A. Graham)

Playing Favorites?: Elaina Plott and Robinson Meyer report that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt bypassed the White House to increase the salaries of two trusted aides.

The race has received national attention as another test of the nation’s mood heading into the midterms. Screnock, a conservative, has been endorsed by the NRA, while Dallet, a liberal, was backed by former Vice President Joe Biden. If Dallet wins, it would change the ideological balance of the state’s Supreme Court to four conservatives and three liberals.

What We’re Reading

Trump Sets His Sights on Amazon: The president is reportedly discussing how to step up his attacks on the company and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. “He’s obsessed with Bezos,” said one source close to the White House. (Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair)

The War Continues: President Trump is targeting a private American business largely because of his personal issues with its owner, argues Noah Rothman. That is both dangerous and un-American. (Commentary)

Go Right Ahead: CNN reports that the Justice Department authorized the special counsel’s investigation into allegations that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort colluded with the Russian government. (Katelyn Polantz)

‘LeBron James, Explained’: Here’s how one of the best basketball players in history has become a political force for racial justice. (Dylan Scott, Vox)

David Hogg Isn’t a Bully: The Parkland student's recent rise as a gun-control activist falls into a similar pattern: Adults elevate the voices of victims/ activists only to later weaponize them. (David French, National Review)

Did Fake News Actually Sway Voters to Vote Against Clinton?: A new study suggests that three false stories might have. (Aaron Blake, The Washington Post)

Visualized

What Is Your City’s Twin?: Check out the places that have similar job postings to where you live. (Jed Kolko and Josh Katz, The New York Times)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)