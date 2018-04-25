One Rule to Change Them All: Here’s how a new rule at the EPA could completely destabilize the last 30 years of clean-air and water regulations. (Robinson Meyer)

The Cost of ‘Junk’ Plans: The Trump administration will soon release its plans to make short-term health-insurance plans last longer. That’s not good news for consumers . (Vann R. Newkirk II)

Mick Mulvaney Tells All: The head of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau simply says out loud what everyone else is thinking . (David A. Graham)

A Moral Victory in AZ-08: The Republican Party narrowly avoided a loss on Tuesday in Arizona’s special election, leaving Democrats excited about their prospects going into the midterms . “[The GOP] shouldn’t be hitting the panic alarm,” said one strategist, “they should be slamming it repeatedly.” (Elaine Godfrey)

After hearing oral arguments in Trump vs. Hawaii, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared to agree that President Trump has the authority to institute a travel ban if it is for national-security reasons. A decision is expected by late June.

A document compiled by Democrats on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee alleges that Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick for veterans affairs secretary, prescribed “a large supply” of Percocet, wrote prescriptions for himself, and “wrecked a government vehicle” while intoxicated. Jackson denied having wrecked a car.

After a decades-long search, authorities arrested a suspect in the Golden State Killer case. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is believed to have committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

In an address to a joint session of Congress, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the U.S. to engage more in global affairs, and stressed the growing threat of climate change.

President Trump thanked Kanye West on Twitter after the rapper posted a series of tweets praising the president.

What We’re Reading

A Hero for Online Misogynists: The alleged perpetrator of the attack that killed 10 people in Toronto on Monday was a member of an online community that has been celebrating acts of violence. (Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News)

Bernie’s Bad Idea: Senator Bernie Sanders’s proposal to provide government jobs for anyone who wants one is a noble idea, writes Megan McArdle, but “nobility can’t take a back seat to practicality.” (The Washington Post)

When the Trump Show Gets Boring: Interest in Donald Trump’s hit television show The Apprentice reached its peak during the show’s first season. More than a decade later, Trump is in a similar situation. (Michael Kruse, Politico)

The Burgeoning Contrarian Movement: The left hates naysayers like Sam Harris and psychologist Jordan Peterson, writes Ben Shapiro, but their audiences are growing. (National Review)

Meanwhile, at HUD: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson proposed raising rent and imposing work requirements for Americans living in federally subsidized housing. (Tracy Jan, The Washington Post)

Visualized

A Little Dear: The birth of the newest royal baby at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London cost less than the typical American hospital delivery. (The Economist)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)