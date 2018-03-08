Fifty years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, his legacy is still being rewritten—and equality, for many, remains a distant dream.

Why Chappaquiddick Matters: A new film tells the story of Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car crash that led to the death of his passenger. David Sims writes that the movie “portrays the incident not as a shocking tragedy, but as a reprehensible crime, framing the Kennedy mythos as a battered shield its protagonist ducked behind.”

How the House Intelligence Committee Broke: The panel’s leading members once enjoyed “something of a bromance.” But the committee’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election has driven them apart . (Natasha Bertrand)

Roseanne Is Dividing the Left: Conor Friedersdorf breaks down two distinct reactions to ABC’s reboot of the television sitcom.

Does It Matter If Trump Is a ‘Target’ or a ‘Subject’?: The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the president is a subject of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but not a target. Here’s what that means . (Adam Serwer)

After China imposed tariffs on American soybeans, cars, and airplanes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points , and soybean prices dropped more than 5 percent.

Police said the woman who opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday practiced at a gun range hours before the attack. The shooter, identified as Nasim Aghdam, was upset with YouTube’s policies, according to authorities.

Facebook said that data from as many as 87 million users may have been shared with the research firm Cambridge Analytica, exceeding earlier estimates. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11.

The White House said the U.S. will remain in Syria, a day after Trump said he wants to “bring the troops back home.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced that President Trump will sign a proclamation for the deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Nielsen added that replacements and updates to the border wall would qualify as “new wall.”

Being Friends With MLK: In an interview with Vann R. Newkirk II, Georgia Representative John Lewis describes what it was like to be in Martin Luther King Jr.’s inner circle—and how the civil-rights leader inspired him to “get into trouble.”

‘The Negro Is Your Brother’: After King was jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, for leading a march of protestors without a permit, several white clergymen wrote a statement criticizing the march and others like it. King’s lengthy response was published in The Atlantic in August 1963.

The Legacy of a Black Doctor: In excavating the story of King’s visit to Harlem Hospital, Lena Felton discovered her grandfather’s own fight for civil rights.

You can find the full collection of essays and articles commemorating his life and legacy here.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Mr. Popular?: A recent CNN poll found that President Trump’s approval rating is back up to 42 percent, the highest it’s been in nearly a year. Here’s why. (Matthew Walther, The Week)

The Room Where It Happened: In an excerpt from her forthcoming book, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards details the meeting she had with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner after the 2016 presidential election. The two “were there for one reason: to deliver a political win,” Richards writes. (Sam Gillette, People)

Punishing Results: A report issued by the Government Accountability Office finds that black students continue to be disciplined at school more often—and more harshly—than their white peers. (Erica L. Green, The New York Times)

Visualized

Trouble in Trump Country: China’s tariffs on U.S. goods will hit areas that supported Trump hard. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)