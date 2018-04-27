Today in 5 Lines

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump criticized the trade relationship between the United States and Germany and other European nations.

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released a redacted version of their report on the Russia investigation that finds no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In a historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In, the two leaders promised to end their decades-long rivalry, and pledged to begin the process of denuclearization.

House Democrats called for an investigation into Speaker Paul Ryan after the ouster of the House chaplain, Reverend Patrick Conroy.

The New York Times reports that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign officials in June 2016 promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, has closer ties to the Kremlin than she previously acknowledged.

Today on The Atlantic

The Beginning of the End: In 2004, Comedian Bill Cosby delivered an address that would come to be known as the “Pound Cake” speech. It ultimately led to his downfall. (Adam Serwer)

Don’t Hold Your Breath: North and South Korea have vowed to bring an end to the Korean war by 2019. But there’s a reason a peace treaty hasn’t happened in 65 years. (Uri Friedman)

The DNA of a Serial Killer: After a decades-long manhunt, authorities believe they have arrested the Golden State Killer. A genealogy website helped them do it. (Sarah Zhang)

Three Erroneous Claims: Conor Friedersdorf sets the record straight after a recent column mischaracterized the views of many conservatives on issues of race, gender, and free speech.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Happens to All the Bad Men?: As many prominent men accused of sexual misconduct are considering launching a comeback, Katie Baker wonders: If they are expelled from their jobs and communities, where should they go? (The New York Times)

The Real Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Here’s the story of how a bright, likeable political operative ended up as the spokesperson for one of the most chaotic administrations in American history. (Jason Schwartz, Politico)

A Good Example: Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman canceled plans to accept an award in Jerusalem, citing recent “atrocities,” as well as her dislike of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Her statement is a model of liberal Zionist dissent, argues Eric Levitz. (New York)

On the Other Hand: Others in the Jewish community argue that the actress’s choice does nothing but encourage and reinforce Israel’s vilifiers. (Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle)

Visualized

A Trip Back in Time: Thursday was the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Here’s what the site looks like now. (Alan Taylor, The Atlantic)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)