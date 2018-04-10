Today in 5 Lines

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly signed off on the FBI’s raid of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday. Agents reportedly targeted records about payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump “certainly has the power” to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In his testimony before a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but said he was "not aware" if it had been issued a subpoena.

The White House announced that Trump canceled his trip to South America this week, citing the crisis in Syria. Vice President Mike Pence will attend the Summit of Americas meeting in his stead.

White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert resigned. His resignation was reportedly requested by Trump's new national-security adviser, John Bolton.

Today on The Atlantic

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

How Should America Respond?: Max Fisher outlines three options that the United States could pursue in response to the suspected chemical attack in Syria. Each of them raises a host of problems. (The New York Times)

A Recruiting Problem: Seven months before Election Day, Republicans are worried that some of their candidates are “some combination of defective, unimpressive and underfunded.” (David M. Drucker, Washington Examiner)

Reaching a Point of Absurdity: Illegal immigration has been embedded in American society for so long “that we have forgotten its intrinsic problems,” argues Victor Davis Hanson. (National Review)

‘It Is Positively the Most Wonderful Thing I Ever Saw’: In March 1951, Tennessee Senator Estes Kefauver captivated the country with some of the first televised congressional hearings. For his efforts, he won an Emmy. (Michael S. Rosenwald, The Washington Post)

Visualized

Not So Fast: A new poll found a marked increase in the number of young Americans who say they will vote in the upcoming midterms. The problem is they usually don’t. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)