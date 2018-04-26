A Bromance Begins: Here’s what happened between Trump and Kanye on Wednesday—and why it makes perfect sense. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

On Second Chances: Rumors of a comeback for journalist Charlie Rose and several other men accused of sexual misconduct prompt an important question: Who deserves redemption ? (Megan Garber)

What Is Terrorism?: Two mass murders happened within two days this week. Here’s why one was terrorism, and one was not . (J.M. Berger)

Embracing Trump, Rejecting Trumpism: While offering nothing groundbreaking, French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday “was a primer in how to clean the floor with your host ,” writes Rachel Donadio.

Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 and could face up to 30 years in prison. Cosby's attorney said he plans to appeal.

The Senate confirmed former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state.

It was a busy day on Capitol Hill: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told lawmakers that he had some knowledge of raises awarded to two of his closest aides , contradicting his earlier statements; and conservative social-media personalities Diamond and Silk alleged that they were silenced by Facebook in a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, withdrew his name from consideration amid a series of misconduct allegations.

In a freewheeling interview on Fox & Friends, President Trump appeared to confirm that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, represented him in a matter with adult-film star Stormy Daniels. He also defended White House physician Ronny Jackson and accused former FBI Director James Comey of committing crimes.

What Do You Think?: The White House is posing a series of questions to Republican candidates seeking President Trump's endorsement, ranging from trade to immigration. (Kevin Robillard, HuffPost)

The Evolution of Diamond & Silk: Here’s the story of how a pair of sisters from North Carolina became two of President Trump’s most vocal supporters. (Monica Hesse and Dan Zak, The Washington Post)

Failing Alfie Evans: The British government is refusing to allow an extremely ill toddler to travel to Rome for treatment. In doing so, it has condemned him to death, argues Karol Markowicz. (Fox News)

On the Other Hand: Many doctors have agreed that Alfie Evans’s condition is terminal, writes palliative care specialist Rachel Clarke, but moving him will only cause him unnecessary pain. (The Guardian)

Suing North Korea: The family of Otto Warmbier filed a lawsuit against North Korea for “brutally” torturing and murdering their son, a 22-year-old college student who was detained in the country for 17 months. (David Nakamura, The Washington Post)

Democrats Are on a Roll: Republicans have lost support in every special election since Donald Trump took office. (Alexander Burns and Denise Lu, The New York Times)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)