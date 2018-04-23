Today in 5 Lines

After a 34-hour manhunt, authorities said the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, was taken into custody. Travis Reinking is accused of killing four people at the restaurant early Sunday morning.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Washington, D.C., for the Trump administration’s first state visit. They will have dinner with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to approve Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, after Senator Rand Paul, who had withheld support for Pompeo, changed his mind. The Senate is expected to confirm him later this week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the U.S. has seen “some steps in the right direction” in talks with North Korea, but there is still “a long way to go.” North Korea announced on Friday that they were putting an end to their missile tests.

Police said nine people were killed and 16 others injured after a van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in Toronto. The driver is now in custody.

Today on The Atlantic

‘The Hardest Job in the World’: The president’s list of duties has grown significantly since the country’s founding, writes John Dickerson in our May cover story. Maybe we’re expecting too much of President Trump.

The Future Is Here: After years of traveling through parts of America that don’t receive much attention from the press, James Fallows writes that, “even as the country is becoming worse in obvious ways—angrier, more divided, less able to do the basic business of governing itself—it is becoming distinctly better on a range of other indicators that are harder to perceive.”

Is the Senate Bill to Protect Robert Mueller Constitutional?: It could come down to the Supreme Court to decide. (Adam Serwer)

Watch and Learn: A CNN interview with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is a case study of the Trump administration’s methods in action. (David Frum)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Love Him or Hate Him: Despite reported threats from President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller still have their jobs. That’s thanks to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Cameron Smith and Norman Eisen, USA Today)

Hannity’s Homes: The Guardian reports that Fox News host Sean Hannity is connected to a group of shell companies that spent at least $90 million on more than 870 homes in the past 10 years—in part, with help from the Department for Housing and Urban Development. (Jon Swaine)

‘McMaster and Commander’: The national-security adviser was described by his friend as “something of a Boy Scout.” But can McMaster maintain his integrity when Donald Trump is his boss? (Patrick Radden Keefe, The New Yorker)

‘She’s a Lucky Duck’: Accusations of sexual misconduct against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens have thrown the state Republican Party into chaos. That’s great news for Senator Claire McCaskill. (Daniel Strauss, Politico)

Visualized

The Waiting Game: Follow the journeys of five asylum seekers, from the moment they decided to come to the United States to a final decision by an immigration judge. (ProPublica and WNYC)

