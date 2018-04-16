Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

The View From Inside: Sunday’s ABC interview with former FBI Director James Comey captured the surrealism that has pervaded American politics for the last two years. (David A. Graham)

‘Unfit to Command’: America will soon face larger military decisions than whether to strike Syria, and President Trump is in no state to make them, writes David Frum: “He seethes with rage and resentment for all the world to view—and those emotions are visibly distorting his decision-making.”

Combating the Opioid Epidemic: In 1995, France made a policy change that led to a reduction in heroin overdoses by 79 percent. The U.S. could, too. (Olga Khazan)

How Did Syria End Up Like This?: It all started with a little graffiti. (Andrew Tabler)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Victory for Trump: Friday night’s strikes against the Assad regime show that the president enforced the red line former President Obama would not—and that’s worth celebrating. (Lauren Fish, National Review)

Why Not Joe?: Joe Biden is leading the Democratic 2020 presidential field in early polls. The problem is, the former vice president no longer seems like a good fit for the party. (Charlie Mahtesian, Politico)

The Mysterious Dan Scavino: The president’s social-media director is now the longest-serving Trump employee in the White House. But what does he actually do? (Robert Draper, The New York Times)

‘The Art of the Self-Deal’: A new report shows that Donald Trump’s businesses have made at least $15.1 million in revenue from Republican groups and federal agencies since 2015. (Anita Kumar, McClatchy)

Visualized

‘Completely Destroyed’: See the three places the U.S. military targeted with airstrikes on Friday. (Paul Sonne, Laris Karklis, and Tim Meko, The Washington Post)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)